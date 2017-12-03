App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPoliticsCurrent Affairs
Dec 03, 2017 10:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

People would reject Hindutva clone: Jaitley on Rahul Gandhi's temple visits

The Union Finance minister also launched an attack on the previous UPA government, which was led by Manmohan Singh. The former prime minister was also present in Surat on Saturday.

Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley on Saturday dismissed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's temple visits amid Gujarat poll campaign, saying when the original Hindutva party was available, people would reject its "clone". current

"We (BJP) are linked to Hinduism, if people imitate us then what can we do. But the basic principle is, if the original is available, why would people go for a clone?" Jaitley said while replying to questions about Gandhi's temple visits. He alleged that the Singh-led government which ruled for 10 years was the "most corrupt government".

"It was a leaderless government. It was said that the then prime minister is in office, but not in power. Policy paralysis was the order of the day," the BJP leader said. "In 1980, Gujarat had seen that when politics of social polarisation was practised, the agenda of the state changed. But when the BJP government came to power, the state left the politics of social polarisation," he said.

"Gujarat paid a huge political cost in 1980s. The Congress is today attempting to bring back the same old politics. This social polarisation results in division on the basis of caste. It will be a policy diversion from development," Jaitley said.

tags #2017 Assembly elections #Current Affairs #Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 #Politics

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.