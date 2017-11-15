Prakash Javadekar says confident of BJP's 'decisive victory' in Karnataka polls

Claiming that the current political atmosphere is in favour of BJP, Javadekar said: "There is anti-incumbency against the Congress." "The BJP has a strong team. Some issues that emerged because of some state leaders have been resolved. Now, things are going smooth," he added.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) co-incharge for Karnataka, today expressed confidence that the party will secure a "decisive victory" in the upcoming Assembly polls in the southern state and that there won't be a hung assembly.
He said the BJP is confident of getting a "clear majority" in the 224-member assembly. "We are very sure that Karnataka will see a regime change. It will not be a hung assembly. ...It will be a decisive verdict in favour of BJP," Javadekar, who is the Union Human Resources Development(HRD) minister, told reporters. "People will drive the Siddaramaiah government out of power lock, stock and barrel."
