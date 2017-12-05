App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPoliticsCurrent Affairs
Dec 05, 2017 08:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat polls: 'Unhappy' caste groups, small businessmen may opt for NOTA

With the NOTA option becoming available to voters in Gujarat assembly polls for the first time, political analysts feel that some caste groups and also sections of small and medium entrepreneurs may make use of that.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With the NOTA option becoming available to voters in Gujarat assembly polls for the first time, political analysts feel that some caste groups and also sections of small and medium entrepreneurs, who seem to be unhappy with the BJP over the GST, may make use of that.

The BJP, however, dismissed the suggestion that NOTA could prove to be a spoiler as the party is confident of the popular appeal of its policies as reflected by the outcome of the recent panchayat polls.

During the 2012 Gujarat assembly elections, the NOTA (None of the Above) option was not available on the EVMs. However, it will be available to voters this time.

According to a political analyst, NOTA, when introduced in 2014 general elections, was used by over 4.20 lakh voters in Gujarat.

related news

"That time, the Congress was going through its worst political phase and a strong anti-incumbency sentiment was prevailing across the central and western India. Still, some 4.20 lakh voters (in Gujarat) used NOTA," the analyst said.

"This time, some socio-economic segments are disappointed with the ruling BJP. Some castes are aggressively opposing the saffron party, while some sectors, such as small and medium scale industries, are severely criticising it for the way it introduced GST and pushed for it. The NOTA votes will come from these sectors, who had earlier supported the BJP leaders," he said.

The ruling BJP claimed that the NOTA option would not impact it much, stating that it got a strong support in the recent village panchayat elections.

"The number of voters has increased in the last five years. The youth has largely benefited and is satisfied with the BJP government. Even if we accept that some people would use NOTA instead of voting for a BJP candidate, still we have the support of the newly-added voters in the state," a BJP leader said.

When asked about over four lakh voters using the NOTA option in the 2014 general elections, the leader said, "The overall voting for the BJP had increased in the 2014 polls. The results of the recently-held village panchayat elections also showed strong support to BJP.

"I don't think NOTA would be a spoiler for us. If some voters are going to use NOTA, then both major parties would be affected and not just BJP."

Meanwhile, the Congress has changed its approach towards the NOTA, especially after a new pre-poll survey predicted the party securing at least 78 seats in the 182-member House.

"Earlier, the NOTA was expected to cut the margin of the BJP. Now, with NOTA and some consolidation of non-BJP and anti-BJP voters, we could win some seats," a senior Congress leader said.

Compared to the Lok Sabha elections, mobilisation of voters in assembly election is always higher, which also means compared to 2014, more people will vote in 2017, the leader added.

According to political observers, there is another factor which could be crucial- mobilisation of voters by Patidar quota agitation spearhead Hardik Patel, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, who all are opposed to the BJP.

Though the OBCs are slightly sceptical of Hardik Patel's quota demand, the Congress has claimed to have addressed the differences and focused on maximum consolidation of these votes in its favour.

The Gujarat elections will take place on December 9 and 14 and the counting will take place on December 18.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.