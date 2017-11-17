Gujarat polls: Congress says BJP may bring liquor from neighbouring states, writes to EC

The Gujarat Congress on Thursday requested the Election Commission of India to deploy observers at areas on borders of adjoining BJP-ruled states to check the possible inflow of liquor at the behest of the ruling party in the run-up to assembly polls.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Bharatsinh Solanki urged the poll panel to "seal" the bordering areas.

"This is in regard to a very disturbing development that has come to our notice from reliable sources that the BJP is planning to get into the state a huge amount of liquor from the neighbouring BJP-ruled states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh," Solanki stated.

Gujarat has a sumptuary law in force that proscribes the manufacture, storage, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

"This (importing liquor) is a grievous crime, especially in view of the impending polls and the law and order situation it can entail, besides obvious health hazards. We understand that you are taking care of everything to ensure the free and fair elections and thus we thought of bringing this to your notice," the letter said.

The Congress requested the appointment of Observers on all the border areas with the neighbouring states to seal them against "any such breach of Prohibition Policy for exchanging undue favours".

"It will be a big support to the cause of democracy and the people of Gujarat," it stated.