App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPoliticsCurrent Affairs
Dec 05, 2017 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat election: Congress promises farm loan waiver, special quota, free education

The party has promised to bring a special bill to provide ‘special category' quota to weaker communities without impacting the OBC, SC and ST quota by setting up an Economically Backward Class Commission.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Congress on Monday unveiled its manifesto for the Gujarat Assembly polls, which it hopes will bring it back to the power after a gap of 22 years. The manifesto was released by party leaders Ashok Gehlot and Bharatsinh Solanki in Ahmedabad.

The party has promised that it will bring a special bill to provide ‘special category quota to weaker communities without impacting the OBC, SC and ST quota by setting up an Economically Backward Class Commission.

The manifesto promised farm loan waivers and giving 16-hour electricity during daytime to farmers. It also promised to provide free water for irrigation and bonus for special crops like cotton, groundnut, potato, onion etc.

Congress has also promised to give youth unemployment allowance up to Rs 4,000 per month and relaxing the age limit for registered unemployed youth. Vacant government posts will be filled and there will be an outlay of Rs 32,000 crore financing for self-employment scheme, according to the manifesto.

related news

The Congress has assured to every woman a house and said it will set up a crisis centre in each district with a toll-free helpline. Girls will be provided free education from primary to higher education.

For healthcare, it will provide Sardar Patel Universal healthcare card to provide free/affordable healthcare at government hospitals and free medicines through Rajiv Gandhi pharmacy.

The party has also promised to slash the electricity rates by half, reduce fuel price by Rs 10, 50 percent reduction in property rates for small shops and service units.

It promises to ensure ‘equal work-equal pay’ as well as an increase in minimum wages for labourers. Indira canteens would be set up to provide affordable, nutritious and delicious food for labour class at Rs 10 per plate.

All unorganised sector workers will be provided social security through the issuance of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Samajik Suraksha Card.

It will construct 25 lakh houses in the next five years under the Indira Aawaas Yojana for urban and rural poor, Rajiv Gandhi Aawaas Yojana for LIG and MIG category and Ambedkar Aawaas Yojana for Valmikis and Safai Karmacharis.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.