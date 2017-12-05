Gujarat election: Congress promises farm loan waiver, special quota, free education

The Congress on Monday unveiled its manifesto for the Gujarat Assembly polls, which it hopes will bring it back to the power after a gap of 22 years. The manifesto was released by party leaders Ashok Gehlot and Bharatsinh Solanki in Ahmedabad.

The party has promised that it will bring a special bill to provide ‘special category quota to weaker communities without impacting the OBC, SC and ST quota by setting up an Economically Backward Class Commission.

The manifesto promised farm loan waivers and giving 16-hour electricity during daytime to farmers. It also promised to provide free water for irrigation and bonus for special crops like cotton, groundnut, potato, onion etc.

Congress has also promised to give youth unemployment allowance up to Rs 4,000 per month and relaxing the age limit for registered unemployed youth. Vacant government posts will be filled and there will be an outlay of Rs 32,000 crore financing for self-employment scheme, according to the manifesto.

The Congress has assured to every woman a house and said it will set up a crisis centre in each district with a toll-free helpline. Girls will be provided free education from primary to higher education.

For healthcare, it will provide Sardar Patel Universal healthcare card to provide free/affordable healthcare at government hospitals and free medicines through Rajiv Gandhi pharmacy.

The party has also promised to slash the electricity rates by half, reduce fuel price by Rs 10, 50 percent reduction in property rates for small shops and service units.

It promises to ensure ‘equal work-equal pay’ as well as an increase in minimum wages for labourers. Indira canteens would be set up to provide affordable, nutritious and delicious food for labour class at Rs 10 per plate.

All unorganised sector workers will be provided social security through the issuance of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Samajik Suraksha Card.

It will construct 25 lakh houses in the next five years under the Indira Aawaas Yojana for urban and rural poor, Rajiv Gandhi Aawaas Yojana for LIG and MIG category and Ambedkar Aawaas Yojana for Valmikis and Safai Karmacharis.