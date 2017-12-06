Gujarat election campaign: PM Modi slams Kapil Sibal for 'linking Ram mandir with politics'

PM Narendra Modi attacks Kapil Sibal, Congress for 'linking Ram mandir with politics'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday trained guns on the Congress after party leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal asked the Supreme Court to defer hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi case till after the 2019 general elections, according to a report CNN-News18.

“Kapil Sibal, a Congress MP, argued in Supreme Court yesterday in the Babri Masjid case. He can argue in court but is it right for him to say postpone hearing till 2019? Why is he linking elections with Ram Mandir. Now, the Congress is linking Ram Mandir with politics,” PM Modi said while addressing an election rally in Gujarat.