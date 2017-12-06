Gujarat election campaign: PM Modi slams Kapil Sibal for 'linking Ram mandir with politics'

Now that Sunni Waqf Board has said that they don’t agree with what Kapil Sibal said in court, it is certain that Mr. Sibal spoke in his capacity as a Congress leader, with the blessings of their High Command. Shameful posturing by Congress on Ram Temple issue!
PM Narendra Modi attacks Kapil Sibal, Congress for 'linking Ram mandir with politics'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday trained guns on the Congress after party leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal asked the Supreme Court to defer hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi case till after the 2019 general elections, according to a reportCNN-News18.
“Kapil Sibal, a Congress MP, argued in Supreme Court yesterday in the Babri Masjid case. He can argue in court but is it right for him to say postpone hearing till 2019? Why is he linking elections with Ram Mandir. Now, the Congress is linking Ram Mandir with politics,” PM Modi said while addressing an election rally in Gujarat.
Prime Minister Modi is currently addressing a rally in Dahod.
Dec 06, 02:32 PM (IST)
The prime minister's next rally is in Dahod. It is expected to begin shortly.
Dec 06, 02:24 PM (IST)
Modi talks about Congress as he has no future plans for Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he mostly talked about the Congress in his speeches as he had no plans for poll-bound Gujarat's future.
Gandhi also promised a "golden future" for the people of Gujarat, and said if the Congress forms government in the western state, it will not take decisions like the (GST) "Gabbar Singh Tax" and demonetisation.
Survey predicts close fight between BJP and Congress
The latest survey conducted by Lokniti-CSDS for ABP News predicted a neck and neck race for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) in the upcoming Gujarat State assembly election 2017. Each party is likely to garner 43 percent voter share.
The opinion poll released on Monday showed the BJP may win 91 and 99 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly, while the Congress would get seats in the range of 78 and 86. The poll showed the BJP, which has been in power since 1995, as being able to retain Gujarat. (PTI)
A look at the education details of Gujarat's election candidates
Dec 06, 01:47 PM (IST)
Congress promises farm loan waiver, special quota, free education
The Congress on Monday unveiled its manifesto for the Gujarat Assembly polls, which it hopes will bring it back to the power after a gap of 22 years. The manifesto was released by party leaders Ashok Gehlot and Bharatsinh Solanki in Ahmedabad.
The party has promised that it will bring a special bill to provide ‘special category quota to weaker communities without impacting the OBC, SC and ST quota by setting up an Economically Backward Class Commission. (PTI)
Gujarat polls: 'Unhappy' caste groups, small businessmen may opt for NOTA
With the NOTA option becoming available to voters in Gujarat assembly polls for the first time, political analysts feel that some caste groups and also sections of small and medium entrepreneurs, who seem to be unhappy with the BJP over the GST, may make use of that.
The BJP, however, dismissed the suggestion that NOTA could prove to be a spoiler as the party is confident of the popular appeal of its policies as reflected by the outcome of the recent panchayat polls. (PTI)
PM Modi on Triple Talaq, 'I will not be silent; elections come later, humanity comes first'
Talking about the Triple Talaq issue, the prime minister said, "When Triple Talaq matter was in SC, Government had to put their affidavit, newspapers commented that Modi will remain silent because of UP polls. People told me not to speak on the matter else there will be losses in elections."
"I am clear that on Triple Talaq I will not be silent. Everything is not about elections. This issue is for the rights of women...elections come later humanity comes first," he added.
Dec 06, 12:50 PM (IST)
PM Modi questions Kapil Sibal for asking SC to delay the Ayodhya case
With reference to what happened at the Supreme Court's hearing of appeals in the Ayodhya case on Tuesday, the prime minister said, "No objection that Kapil Sibal is fighting on behalf of Muslim community but how can he say do not find a solution to this (Ayodhya issue) until next election? How is it connected to Lok Sabha elections?".
Dec 06, 12:45 PM (IST)
PM Modi has ended his address at the Dhandhuka rally.
Dec 06, 12:30 PM (IST)
Prime Minister talks about giving youngsters access to technology and educational institutions
"BJP efforts ensured that youngsters in Gujarat got access to technology and there are more educational institutions to study," he said.
"Law and order situation has improved tremendously under the BJP governments over the last two decades," he added.
Dec 06, 12:16 PM (IST)
The prime minister has said that the BJP has ended the 'Tanker Raj' in Gujarat.
"Tanker business was firmly in the hands of Congress leaders and their families," he said.
Dec 06, 12:08 PM (IST)
PM Modi attacks Congress for 'greatest injustice to Dr Ambedkar'
Speaking at the Dhandhuka rally, PM Modi said, "One family has done greatest injustice to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Sardar Patel. When Pandit Nehru's influence on the Congress was complete, the Congress ensured that Dr Ambedkar found it tough to join the Constituent Assembly".
Dec 06, 12:02 PM (IST)
Speaking at the rally in Dhandhuka, PM Modi invoked Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.
"I paid tributes to him in Parliament this morning, before coming to Gujarat," he said.
Dec 06, 11:59 AM (IST)
For all my BJP friends: unlike Narendrabhai, I am human. We do make the odd mistake and that’s what makes life interesting. Thanks for pointing it out and please do keep it coming, it really helps me improve. Love you all.
Prime Minister Modi is now addressing a public meeting in Dhandhuka.
Dec 06, 11:35 AM (IST)
PM Modi is set to address the day's first rally in Dhandhuka, Gujarat.
Dec 06, 11:26 AM (IST)
'Is Modi government only for the rich?,' asks Rahul Gandhi
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether his government was only for the rich as he targeted him over rising prices which has made life difficult for the poor.
Taking to Twitter in his 'A question a day' series, he hit out at Modi over his repeated "jumlas" (rhetoric), and said demonetisation and GST hit the common man's earnings while the rest was taken away by rising prices. (PTI)
highlights
The prime minister's rally in Dahod has ended.
Prime Minister Modi is currently addressing a rally in Dahod.
The prime minister's next rally is in Dahod. It is expected to begin shortly.
PM Modi has ended his address at the Dhandhuka rally.
Prime Minister Modi is now addressing a public meeting in Dhandhuka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address three rallies in Gujarat today. The rallies will take place in Dhandhuka, Dahod and Netrang.
We'll bring you the latest news and updates from the election campaign from the poll-bound state of Gujarat.
PM Narendra Modi attacks Kapil Sibal, Congress for 'linking Ram mandir with politics'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday trained guns on the Congress after party leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal asked the Supreme Court to defer hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi case till after the 2019 general elections, according to a report CNN-News18.
“Kapil Sibal, a Congress MP, argued in Supreme Court yesterday in the Babri Masjid case. He can argue in court but is it right for him to say postpone hearing till 2019? Why is he linking elections with Ram Mandir. Now, the Congress is linking Ram Mandir with politics,” PM Modi said while addressing an election rally in Gujarat.
The prime minister's rally in Dahod has ended.
Prime Minister Modi is currently addressing a rally in Dahod.
The prime minister's next rally is in Dahod. It is expected to begin shortly.
Modi talks about Congress as he has no future plans for Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he mostly talked about the Congress in his speeches as he had no plans for poll-bound Gujarat's future.
Gandhi also promised a "golden future" for the people of Gujarat, and said if the Congress forms government in the western state, it will not take decisions like the (GST) "Gabbar Singh Tax" and demonetisation.
Read the full story here.
Survey predicts close fight between BJP and Congress
The latest survey conducted by Lokniti-CSDS for ABP News predicted a neck and neck race for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) in the upcoming Gujarat State assembly election 2017. Each party is likely to garner 43 percent voter share.
The opinion poll released on Monday showed the BJP may win 91 and 99 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly, while the Congress would get seats in the range of 78 and 86. The poll showed the BJP, which has been in power since 1995, as being able to retain Gujarat. (PTI)
Read the full story here.
A look at the education details of Gujarat's election candidates
Congress promises farm loan waiver, special quota, free education
The Congress on Monday unveiled its manifesto for the Gujarat Assembly polls, which it hopes will bring it back to the power after a gap of 22 years. The manifesto was released by party leaders Ashok Gehlot and Bharatsinh Solanki in Ahmedabad.
The party has promised that it will bring a special bill to provide ‘special category quota to weaker communities without impacting the OBC, SC and ST quota by setting up an Economically Backward Class Commission. (PTI)
Read the full story here.
Gujarat polls: 'Unhappy' caste groups, small businessmen may opt for NOTA
With the NOTA option becoming available to voters in Gujarat assembly polls for the first time, political analysts feel that some caste groups and also sections of small and medium entrepreneurs, who seem to be unhappy with the BJP over the GST, may make use of that.
The BJP, however, dismissed the suggestion that NOTA could prove to be a spoiler as the party is confident of the popular appeal of its policies as reflected by the outcome of the recent panchayat polls. (PTI)
Read the full report here.
PM Modi on Triple Talaq, 'I will not be silent; elections come later, humanity comes first'
Talking about the Triple Talaq issue, the prime minister said, "When Triple Talaq matter was in SC, Government had to put their affidavit, newspapers commented that Modi will remain silent because of UP polls. People told me not to speak on the matter else there will be losses in elections."
"I am clear that on Triple Talaq I will not be silent. Everything is not about elections. This issue is for the rights of women...elections come later humanity comes first," he added.
PM Modi questions Kapil Sibal for asking SC to delay the Ayodhya case
With reference to what happened at the Supreme Court's hearing of appeals in the Ayodhya case on Tuesday, the prime minister said, "No objection that Kapil Sibal is fighting on behalf of Muslim community but how can he say do not find a solution to this (Ayodhya issue) until next election? How is it connected to Lok Sabha elections?".
PM Modi has ended his address at the Dhandhuka rally.
Prime Minister talks about giving youngsters access to technology and educational institutions
"BJP efforts ensured that youngsters in Gujarat got access to technology and there are more educational institutions to study," he said.
"Law and order situation has improved tremendously under the BJP governments over the last two decades," he added.
The prime minister has said that the BJP has ended the 'Tanker Raj' in Gujarat.
"Tanker business was firmly in the hands of Congress leaders and their families," he said.
PM Modi attacks Congress for 'greatest injustice to Dr Ambedkar'
Speaking at the Dhandhuka rally, PM Modi said, "One family has done greatest injustice to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Sardar Patel. When Pandit Nehru's influence on the Congress was complete, the Congress ensured that Dr Ambedkar found it tough to join the Constituent Assembly".
Speaking at the rally in Dhandhuka, PM Modi invoked Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.
"I paid tributes to him in Parliament this morning, before coming to Gujarat," he said.
Prime Minister Modi is now addressing a public meeting in Dhandhuka.
PM Modi is set to address the day's first rally in Dhandhuka, Gujarat.
'Is Modi government only for the rich?,' asks Rahul Gandhi
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether his government was only for the rich as he targeted him over rising prices which has made life difficult for the poor.
Taking to Twitter in his 'A question a day' series, he hit out at Modi over his repeated "jumlas" (rhetoric), and said demonetisation and GST hit the common man's earnings while the rest was taken away by rising prices. (PTI)
Read the full story here.
Multiple rallies and public engagement in Surat and surrounding areas had to be cancelled yesterday due to Cyclone Ockhi.
Both, PM Narendra Modi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi had urged their party workers to assist people in coastal Gujarat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address three rallies in Gujarat today. The rallies will take place in Dhandhuka, Dahod and Netrang.
We'll bring you the latest news and updates from the election campaign from the poll-bound state of Gujarat.