Gujarat election campaign LIVE: PM Modi slams Congress for 'spreading lies about a son of Gujarat'

Gujarat poll is contest between trust on development and dynastic politics: PM Modi in Bhuj

In a stinging attack on the Congress in poll-bound Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the upcoming Assembly election is a fight between trust on development and dynastic politics.

He also alluded to allegations thrown at him during the campaign by Congress leaders, including party vice president Rahul Gandhi.

"This Gujarat son has no stains in his public life. You come to the state and level baseless allegations on the son of the soil... the people of the state will not forgive you," he said.

