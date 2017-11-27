Gujarat election campaign LIVE: PM Modi slams Congress for 'spreading lies about a son of Gujarat'

PM Modi's next rally will be held at Vichhiya Road in Jasdan.
Nov 27, 12:12 PM (IST)
PM Modi has ended today's first address at Lalan College Ground in Bhuj.
Nov 27, 12:10 PM (IST)
Modi attacks Congress over anti-Demonetisation campaign
At the rally in Bhuj, the prime minister said that the Congress is "unhappy about demonetisation".
"They keep attacking me but I want to tell them... I have grown up in the same land as Sardar Patel. I will ensure that the poor get their due. We will not allow this nation to be looted," he added.
Nov 27, 12:08 PM (IST)
Addressing the rally in Bhuj, PM Modi said, "A Pakistani court has released a Pakistani terrorist and the Congress is celebrating".
"India was attacked on 26/11 and in Uri. You can see how India responded in the wake of both attacks. This explains the difference between their Government and ours," he said.
"This same Congress refused to believe our own army on surgical strikes and preferred to believe the Chinese Ambassador," he added.
Nov 27, 12:01 PM (IST)
Modi hails commerce and tourism in Kutch
"There are so many tourist sites in Kutch that tourists will take more than a week to complete their tour of this district," PM Modi said.
"The ports in Kutch are handling tremendous traffic. They have become the getaways to India. Due to ports in Kutch commerce is getting a boost," the prime minister added.
Nov 27, 11:55 AM (IST)
Modi slams Congress for 'spreading lies about a son of Gujarat'
The prime minister said, "They are coming to Gujarat and spreading lies about a son of Gujarat"."
"Earlier they did that with Sardar Patel too. Gujarat will never accept this. No Gujarati will accept the lies that they are spreading," PM Modi added.
Nov 27, 11:52 AM (IST)
Prime Minister Modi says, "After the Kutch earthquake Atal ji asked me to go to Gujarat. I spent considerable time in Kutch and learnt what administration is about."
Nov 27, 11:50 AM (IST)
PM Modi has said that it was the 'Congress that killed youngsters who were associated with the Mahagujarat Movement'.
Nov 27, 11:48 AM (IST)
PM Modi slams Congress in Bhuj
Slamming the Congress, PM Modi has said that 'on one hand, there is vikaas (reference to BJP), then there is 'vansh vaad' (Dynasts; in a reference to Congress)'.
The prime minister also said that Gujarat will not forgive the Congress at all.
"Gujarat will never accept you. The reason is since you have kept Gujarat backwards since the times of Sardar Patel. You people (Congress) shot bullets outside the Congress headquarters in Ahmedabad," PM Modi added.
Tomorrow I begin my rallies across Gujarat. My first rally will be in Bhuj, Kutch. This district is close to my heart. Its spirit of resilience after the 2001 quake was seen by the world. Since then, Kutch has seen record progress, which has benefitted all sections of society.
Congress, Hardik Patel cheating people of Gujarat over reservation: FM Arun Jaitley
Stating that the reservation formula agreed upon by the Congress and Patel quota agitation leader Hardik Patel was constitutionally untenable, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday had accused both of them of cheating the people of Gujarat on the issue.
He also accused the Congress of dividing the society for political gains ahead of the Assembly polls next month.
BJP no longer trusts its 'specialist magician': Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi
In a veiled dig at the prime minister, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the ruling BJP has hired several magicians for poll campaign in Gujarat this time as the party has realised that their own 'specialist magician' would fail to charm the people.
Referring to Gujarat BJP's recent poll strategy of hiring magicians for canvassing for the party, Gandhi said the prime minister has been doing "magic tricks" for the last 22 years.
Social activist Jignesh Mawani will be contesting as an independent candidate from Banaskantha's Vadgam constituency in the upcoming Gujarat polls, ANI has reported.
Nov 27, 09:51 AM (IST)
BJP releases its 6th list of 34 candidates for the Gujarat election. Here's the list.
Nov 27, 09:31 AM (IST)
Centre will look into your concerns: Arun Jaitley to Gujarat's textile traders
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday met representatives of Surat's textile industry and assured them that the Centre will look into their concerns.
Jaitley's outreach to Surat textile traders comes ahead of the crucial Gujarat assembly polls. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had also spent a full day, November 8, the first anniversary of demonetisation, there and had heard problems of the textile workers.
Congress fears PM's popularity; banking on caste leaders in Gujarat polls: Vijay Rupani
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has accused the Congress of seeking refuge in casteism and "outsourcing" its campaign to caste leaders while dismissing any threat to the BJP's poll prospects from the Congress-Hardik Patel tie-up.
He alleged that the Congress was "deceiving" the people over the issue of reservation, while the agitators were lining up for poll tickets.
highlights
PM Modi's next rally will be held at Vichhiya Road in Jasdan.
PM Modi has ended today's first address at Lalan College Ground in Bhuj.
Modi slams Congress for 'spreading lies about a son of Gujarat'
The prime minister said, "They are coming to Gujarat and spreading lies about a son of Gujarat"."
"Earlier they did that with Sardar Patel too. Gujarat will never accept this. No Gujarati will accept the lies that they are spreading," PM Modi added.
PM Narendra Modi has arrived and is set to address the rally.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a rally at the Lalan College Ground in Bhuj shortly.
BJP releases its 6th list of 34 candidates for the Gujarat election. Here's the list.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) assembly election campaign in his home state Gujarat today.
Gujarat poll is contest between trust on development and dynastic politics: PM Modi in Bhuj
In a stinging attack on the Congress in poll-bound Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the upcoming Assembly election is a fight between trust on development and dynastic politics.
He also alluded to allegations thrown at him during the campaign by Congress leaders, including party vice president Rahul Gandhi.
"This Gujarat son has no stains in his public life. You come to the state and level baseless allegations on the son of the soil... the people of the state will not forgive you," he said.
Read the full report here.
Battleground Gujarat | Phase 1: December 9, Phase 2: December 14
Torrent Power accounts for maximum political funding to BJP & Congress: Report
Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Cadila Healthcare are also among the biggest donors to both BJP and Congress according to a report by Association of Democratic Reforms.
In the last five years, while BJP has received Rs 80.45 crore, Congress has come second with a collection of Rs 14.09 crore.
Read the full story here.
PM Modi's next rally will be held at Vichhiya Road in Jasdan.
PM Modi has ended today's first address at Lalan College Ground in Bhuj.
Modi attacks Congress over anti-Demonetisation campaign
At the rally in Bhuj, the prime minister said that the Congress is "unhappy about demonetisation".
"They keep attacking me but I want to tell them... I have grown up in the same land as Sardar Patel. I will ensure that the poor get their due. We will not allow this nation to be looted," he added.
Addressing the rally in Bhuj, PM Modi said, "A Pakistani court has released a Pakistani terrorist and the Congress is celebrating".
"India was attacked on 26/11 and in Uri. You can see how India responded in the wake of both attacks. This explains the difference between their Government and ours," he said.
"This same Congress refused to believe our own army on surgical strikes and preferred to believe the Chinese Ambassador," he added.
Modi hails commerce and tourism in Kutch
"There are so many tourist sites in Kutch that tourists will take more than a week to complete their tour of this district," PM Modi said.
"The ports in Kutch are handling tremendous traffic. They have become the getaways to India. Due to ports in Kutch commerce is getting a boost," the prime minister added.
Modi slams Congress for 'spreading lies about a son of Gujarat'
The prime minister said, "They are coming to Gujarat and spreading lies about a son of Gujarat"."
"Earlier they did that with Sardar Patel too. Gujarat will never accept this. No Gujarati will accept the lies that they are spreading," PM Modi added.
Prime Minister Modi says, "After the Kutch earthquake Atal ji asked me to go to Gujarat. I spent considerable time in Kutch and learnt what administration is about."
PM Modi has said that it was the 'Congress that killed youngsters who were associated with the Mahagujarat Movement'.
PM Modi slams Congress in Bhuj
Slamming the Congress, PM Modi has said that 'on one hand, there is vikaas (reference to BJP), then there is 'vansh vaad' (Dynasts; in a reference to Congress)'.
The prime minister also said that Gujarat will not forgive the Congress at all.
"Gujarat will never accept you. The reason is since you have kept Gujarat backwards since the times of Sardar Patel. You people (Congress) shot bullets outside the Congress headquarters in Ahmedabad," PM Modi added.
PM Modi has said that he is grateful for all the 'mud' being thrown at him, as a lotus blooms only blooms in 'mud'.
PM Modi has begun his address in the local Kutchi language.
PM Narendra Modi has arrived and is set to address the rally.
According to Firstpost, the delay was apparently because the Lalan College Ground, where PM Modi is slated to speak, was more than half empty at the scheduled time.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a rally at the Lalan College Ground in Bhuj shortly.
Congress, Hardik Patel cheating people of Gujarat over reservation: FM Arun Jaitley
Stating that the reservation formula agreed upon by the Congress and Patel quota agitation leader Hardik Patel was constitutionally untenable, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday had accused both of them of cheating the people of Gujarat on the issue.
He also accused the Congress of dividing the society for political gains ahead of the Assembly polls next month.
Read the full story here.
BJP no longer trusts its 'specialist magician': Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi
In a veiled dig at the prime minister, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the ruling BJP has hired several magicians for poll campaign in Gujarat this time as the party has realised that their own 'specialist magician' would fail to charm the people.
Referring to Gujarat BJP's recent poll strategy of hiring magicians for canvassing for the party, Gandhi said the prime minister has been doing "magic tricks" for the last 22 years.
Read the full story here.
Social activist Jignesh Mawani will be contesting as an independent candidate from Banaskantha's Vadgam constituency in the upcoming Gujarat polls, ANI has reported.
BJP releases its 6th list of 34 candidates for the Gujarat election. Here's the list.
Centre will look into your concerns: Arun Jaitley to Gujarat's textile traders
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday met representatives of Surat's textile industry and assured them that the Centre will look into their concerns.
Jaitley's outreach to Surat textile traders comes ahead of the crucial Gujarat assembly polls. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had also spent a full day, November 8, the first anniversary of demonetisation, there and had heard problems of the textile workers.
Read the full story here.
Congress fears PM's popularity; banking on caste leaders in Gujarat polls: Vijay Rupani
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has accused the Congress of seeking refuge in casteism and "outsourcing" its campaign to caste leaders while dismissing any threat to the BJP's poll prospects from the Congress-Hardik Patel tie-up.
He alleged that the Congress was "deceiving" the people over the issue of reservation, while the agitators were lining up for poll tickets.
Read the full story here.
Congress released its 3rd list of 76 candidates for Gujarat polls yesterday
The Congress released its third list of 76 candidates for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly election, filing of nominations for which ends tomorrow.
The party, which has been seeking to dislodge the BJP from power in the western state, earlier announced the names of 86 candidates in two phases.
Read the full story here.
The prime minister is expected to hold multiple rallies across various parts of the state today. The rallies will be in Bhuj, Jasdan and Kamrej.