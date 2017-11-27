App
you are here: HomeNewsPoliticsCurrent Affairs
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat election campaign LIVE: PM Modi says arrogance of Congress at record high

Live updates from the 2017 Gujarat assembly election campaign.

highlights

  • Nov 27, 06:09 PM (IST)

    "Arrogance of Congress party is at a record high. They don't realise that times have changed. Things are very different in Gujarat from the time they ruled here 22 years ago. Society is no longer divided, there is progress now," said PM Narendra Modi in Surat as per an ANI tweet.

  • Nov 27, 07:57 PM (IST)
  • Nov 27, 06:26 PM (IST)
  • Nov 27, 06:20 PM (IST)

    The opposition parties have made the water so muddy in the state that it has become really easy for lotus to bloom there, said the Prime Minister.

    PM Modi also said that the Congress has contributed to keep Gujarat backward for long since the time of Sardar Patel.

  • Nov 27, 04:09 PM (IST)
  • Nov 27, 04:03 PM (IST)

    The prime minister has ended his address in Amreli district near Dhari.

  • Nov 27, 03:59 PM (IST)
  • Nov 27, 03:52 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Hatred for Gujarat in Congress' blood

    The prime minister attacked the Congress party. PM Modi questioned what had stopped Congress from developing Amreli district, having "reigned the country for more than 70 years".

    "Hatred for Gujaratis and our state flows in their blood," he added. 

  • Nov 27, 03:47 PM (IST)
  • Nov 27, 03:46 PM (IST)

    The prime minister started his speech in Amreli by saying, "I am glad I got the opportunity to visit Amreli. I have come here to take your blessings".

  • Nov 27, 03:42 PM (IST)

    PM Modi is now addressing the day's third rally in Amreli-Chalala near Dhari.

  • Nov 27, 03:39 PM (IST)

    The BJP has released its final list of 34 candidates

    The BJP today released its final list of 34 candidates on the last day of filing of nominations for the second phase of the Gujarat polls, dropping five MLAs, including a minister and former chief minister Anandiben Patel.

    Anandiben Patel, the legislator from Ghatlodia seat of Ahmedabad city, had earlier announced that she would not contest the polls.

    Read the full report here.

  • Nov 27, 03:24 PM (IST)

    Congress releases final list of candidates

    Meanwhile, Congress has released its fourth and last list of candidates. The party has released 14 new names and changed its candidate for one constituency. The party had late last night released its third list of 76 candidates.

    In the fourth and final list of candidates, the party released 14 new names, besides changing its candidate for Manjalpur constituency where Chirag Zaveri has been fielded in place of Purvesh Borela.

    The Congress has entered into a seat-sharing agreement with Vasava's newly-formed party giving it five seats in the Gujarat polls.

    Read the full report here.

  • Nov 27, 03:06 PM (IST)
  • Nov 27, 02:44 PM (IST)

    The prime minister has ended his speech at the Jasdan rally near Rajkot. It was his second rally of the day.

  • Nov 27, 02:42 PM (IST)
  • Nov 27, 02:37 PM (IST)
  • Nov 27, 02:33 PM (IST)

    After invoking 'Gujarati Asmita', Modi plays the 'development' line

    Speaking at the Jasdan rally, PM Modi said, "The solution to all problems is development. Development has to be continuous. We want to work even more for the people of Gujarat".

  • Nov 27, 02:29 PM (IST)

    'Yes, I sold tea but I did not sell the nation': PM Modi

    Addressing a gathering in Jasdan, near Rajkot, PM Modi said, "The Congress dislikes me because of my poor origins. Can a party stoop so low? Yes, a person belonging to a poor family has become PM. They do not fail to hide their contempt for this fact. Yes, I sold tea but I did not sell the nation".

  • Nov 27, 02:24 PM (IST)

    PM Modi says, 'Congress has always defamed Gujarat'

    PM Modi said that it was with Jan Sangh's support that Babubhai Patel, a person from the Patel Community, first became Chief Minister of Gujarat.

    "Congress did not like this and ensured that Babubhai Jashbhai's government did not last," PM Modi has said.

    "When Keshubhai Patel, a son of Saurashtra became the chief minister, the Congress tried everything to dislodge him. They repeated the same disruptive tactic with Anandiben Patel, a daughter of the Patel Community. Congress has defamed Gujarat always," he added.

  • Nov 27, 02:21 PM (IST)

    Modi invokes Sardar Patel

    Speaking at a rally in Jasdan, PM Modi said, "There was a person who led a life of discipline on Mahatma Gandhi's ideals, a disciplined & hard working son of the soil just like Sardar Patel but he had the same 'flaw' of being a Gujarati, so he was not allowed to stay in national politics by them (Congress)".

  • Nov 27, 02:12 PM (IST)

    PM Modi has said, "When we started bringing the waters of the Narmada here to Saurashtra, there were people who were mocking us. Their negative politics has not changed over the years. Our faith is in politics of development and good governance".

  • Nov 27, 02:10 PM (IST)

    Addressing the rally Jasdan, the prime minister said, "In last 15 years, you have chosen us three times. You all know that Gujarat has adopted the route of 'vikaas'. We have not left anything for ensuing your welfare in Jasdan".

  • Nov 27, 02:10 PM (IST)
  • Nov 27, 02:03 PM (IST)

    PM Modi is now speaking at Vichhiya Road in Jasdan.

  • Nov 27, 02:02 PM (IST)

    PM Modi has reached the venue in Rajkot's Jasdan to address a public gathering. This is the prime minister's second rally of the day.

  • Nov 27, 01:58 PM (IST)
  • Nov 27, 01:50 PM (IST)

    Jignesh Mevani to contest as Independent with Congress support

    Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani today announced his decision to contest the Gujarat polls from the Vadagam (SC) seat of Banaskantha district as an Independent candidate with outside support of the Congress.

    The moves comes after sitting MLA Manibhai Vaghela said the state Congress asked him not to contest the polls from the seat "as a part of an agreement" with Mevani.

    Read the full report here.

  • Nov 27, 01:34 PM (IST)
  • Nov 27, 01:19 PM (IST)

    Gujarat poll is contest between trust on development and dynastic politics: PM Modi in Bhuj

    In a stinging attack on the Congress in poll-bound Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the upcoming Assembly election is a fight between trust on development and dynastic politics.

    He also alluded to allegations thrown at him during the campaign by Congress leaders, including party vice president Rahul Gandhi.

    "This Gujarat son has no stains in his public life. You come to the state and level baseless allegations on the son of the soil... the people of the state will not forgive you," he said.

    Read the full report here.

