Gujarat election campaign LIVE: PM Modi says arrogance of Congress at record high

"Arrogance of Congress party is at a record high. They don't realise that times have changed. Things are very different in Gujarat from the time they ruled here 22 years ago. Society is no longer divided, there is progress now," said PM Narendra Modi in Surat as per an ANI tweet.
Overnight, Indira Ji removed Morarji Bhai from the Cabinet. She didn't open doors of the bank for the poor. When we got the opportunity to serve, the 1st thing we did was to start Jan Dhan Yojana & focus on financial inclusion: PM Narendra Modi in Surat #GujaratElection2017pic.twitter.com/eQYSuLdI7Y
The opposition parties have made the water so muddy in the state that it has become really easy for lotus to bloom there, said the Prime Minister.
PM Modi also said that the Congress has contributed to keep Gujarat backward for long since the time of Sardar Patel.
Congress abolished zamindari system. PM has relations with big industrialists but not poverty. They have not made any decision in the favor of poor. He has the habit of commenting on Congress. We will send him a book on Congress to study.: Anand Sharma on PM Modi
The prime minister started his speech in Amreli by saying, "I am glad I got the opportunity to visit Amreli. I have come here to take your blessings".
PM Modi is now addressing the day's third rally in Amreli-Chalala near Dhari.
The BJP has released its final list of 34 candidates
The BJP today released its final list of 34 candidates on the last day of filing of nominations for the second phase of the Gujarat polls, dropping five MLAs, including a minister and former chief minister Anandiben Patel.
Anandiben Patel, the legislator from Ghatlodia seat of Ahmedabad city, had earlier announced that she would not contest the polls.
Meanwhile, Congress has released its fourth and last list of candidates. The party has released 14 new names and changed its candidate for one constituency. The party had late last night released its third list of 76 candidates.
In the fourth and final list of candidates, the party released 14 new names, besides changing its candidate for Manjalpur constituency where Chirag Zaveri has been fielded in place of Purvesh Borela.
The Congress has entered into a seat-sharing agreement with Vasava's newly-formed party giving it five seats in the Gujarat polls.
After invoking 'Gujarati Asmita', Modi plays the 'development' line
Speaking at the Jasdan rally, PM Modi said, "The solution to all problems is development. Development has to be continuous. We want to work even more for the people of Gujarat".
'Yes, I sold tea but I did not sell the nation': PM Modi
Addressing a gathering in Jasdan, near Rajkot, PM Modi said, "The Congress dislikes me because of my poor origins. Can a party stoop so low? Yes, a person belonging to a poor family has become PM. They do not fail to hide their contempt for this fact. Yes, I sold tea but I did not sell the nation".
PM Modi says, 'Congress has always defamed Gujarat'
PM Modi said that it was with Jan Sangh's support that Babubhai Patel, a person from the Patel Community, first became Chief Minister of Gujarat.
"Congress did not like this and ensured that Babubhai Jashbhai's government did not last," PM Modi has said.
"When Keshubhai Patel, a son of Saurashtra became the chief minister, the Congress tried everything to dislodge him. They repeated the same disruptive tactic with Anandiben Patel, a daughter of the Patel Community. Congress has defamed Gujarat always," he added.
Modi invokes Sardar Patel
Speaking at a rally in Jasdan, PM Modi said, "There was a person who led a life of discipline on Mahatma Gandhi's ideals, a disciplined & hard working son of the soil just like Sardar Patel but he had the same 'flaw' of being a Gujarati, so he was not allowed to stay in national politics by them (Congress)".
PM Modi has said, "When we started bringing the waters of the Narmada here to Saurashtra, there were people who were mocking us. Their negative politics has not changed over the years. Our faith is in politics of development and good governance".
Addressing the rally Jasdan, the prime minister said, "In last 15 years, you have chosen us three times. You all know that Gujarat has adopted the route of 'vikaas'. We have not left anything for ensuing your welfare in Jasdan".
Interacting with people gives me unparalleled joy. Every moment of my life is devoted to the welfare of India and 125 crore Indians. pic.twitter.com/Cq6vNeHU1Y
Jignesh Mevani to contest as Independent with Congress support
Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani today announced his decision to contest the Gujarat polls from the Vadagam (SC) seat of Banaskantha district as an Independent candidate with outside support of the Congress.
The moves comes after sitting MLA Manibhai Vaghela said the state Congress asked him not to contest the polls from the seat "as a part of an agreement" with Mevani.
Rahul Gandhi is trying to induce a political culture based on lies & hypocrisy. For example- Why does Rahul Gandhi visit temples only when he is in Gujarat? Has he ever visited a temple in neighbourhood of his Delhi residence?: MoS PMO Jitendra Singh pic.twitter.com/1jaaY4MS9N
Congress releases final list of candidates
Meanwhile, Congress has released its fourth and last list of candidates. The party has released 14 new names and changed its candidate for one constituency. The party had late last night released its third list of 76 candidates.
In the fourth and final list of candidates, the party released 14 new names, besides changing its candidate for Manjalpur constituency where Chirag Zaveri has been fielded in place of Purvesh Borela.
The Congress has entered into a seat-sharing agreement with Vasava's newly-formed party giving it five seats in the Gujarat polls.
Gujarat poll is contest between trust on development and dynastic politics: PM Modi in Bhuj
In a stinging attack on the Congress in poll-bound Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the upcoming Assembly election is a fight between trust on development and dynastic politics.
He also alluded to allegations thrown at him during the campaign by Congress leaders, including party vice president Rahul Gandhi.
"This Gujarat son has no stains in his public life. You come to the state and level baseless allegations on the son of the soil... the people of the state will not forgive you," he said.
Modi slams Congress for 'spreading lies about a son of Gujarat'
The prime minister said, "They are coming to Gujarat and spreading lies about a son of Gujarat"."
"Earlier they did that with Sardar Patel too. Gujarat will never accept this. No Gujarati will accept the lies that they are spreading," PM Modi added.
BJP releases its 6th list of 34 candidates for the Gujarat election. Here's the list.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) assembly election campaign in his home state Gujarat today.
PM Modi: Hatred for Gujarat in Congress' blood
The prime minister attacked the Congress party. PM Modi questioned what had stopped Congress from developing Amreli district, having "reigned the country for more than 70 years".
"Hatred for Gujaratis and our state flows in their blood," he added.
