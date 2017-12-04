Gujarat election campaign LIVE: Congress party releases election manifesto in Ahmedabad

NCP criticises PM Narendra Modi over his comments on Congress president election

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the comments he had made on the forthcoming election of the Congress president while addressing a poll rally in Gujarat yesterday.

"Narendra Modi commented on infighting in the Congress, which was unwarranted. He had termed the election (of Congress president) as a tussle between 'Shezad' and 'Shahzada'," Patel told reporters.

Addressing a rally, Modi had said that if one doesn't have democracy in his home (party), how can the person practice it in the country. PM Modi also said that the outcome of the election to the top post in the Congress is a foregone conclusion.