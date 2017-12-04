Gujarat election campaign LIVE: Congress party releases election manifesto in Ahmedabad

EC writes to Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat that no political party, organisation or candidate shall publish any advertisement in print media on 8th & 9th December, unless it has obtained pre-certification from Media Certification and Management Committee #GujaratElection2017
NCP criticises PM Narendra Modi over his comments on Congress president election
Senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the comments he had made on the forthcoming election of the Congress president while addressing a poll rally in Gujarat yesterday.
"Narendra Modi commented on infighting in the Congress, which was unwarranted. He had termed the election (of Congress president) as a tussle between 'Shezad' and 'Shahzada'," Patel told reporters.
Addressing a rally, Modi had said that if one doesn't have democracy in his home (party), how can the person practice it in the country. PM Modi also said that the outcome of the election to the top post in the Congress is a foregone conclusion.
Dec 04, 05:44 PM (IST)
As @OfficeOfRG files his nomination to take over the Grand Old Party of India I wish him all the very best going ahead. Expectations are high, challenges are numerous & I pray for his success.
PM Narendra Modi terms Rahul Gandhi's elevation as 'Aurangzebi raj'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed Rahul Gandhi's expected elevation as Congress President, dubbing it as "Aurangzebi raj".
Without referring to the National Herald case, in which Rahul Gandhi had got bail, Modi, addressing a campaign rally in Valsad district of Gujarat, said, "Congress has gone bankrupt, as it is going to make a person who is out on bail in corruption case its president."
The prime minister has ended his rally in Bhavnagar.
Dec 04, 03:19 PM (IST)
The prime minister said in Bhavnagar, "I am seeing videos of Congress supporters saying, vote for Congress on 9th and 14th and then we will do 'Dadagiri' for 5 years. This is not the Gujarat that the people desire."
Dec 04, 03:15 PM (IST)
"I appeal to the Congress to stick to the truth. The people of Gujarat do not like poll time lollipops and false promises of the Congress," the prime minister said.
Dec 04, 03:05 PM (IST)
People of UP rejected Congress repeatedly: PM Modi
Talking about the recent civic polls in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said, "The people of UP know the Congress and their leadership well and see how they have rejected Congress repeatedly."
Prime minister Modi has attacked Congress for 'divide and rule' politics
Speaking at the public meeting in Bhavnagar, PM Modi said, "I fail to understand why is the Congress once again doing what it always did in the past - divide people, be it on caste lines, communal lines, between villages and cities. Congress has learnt 'divide and rule' from our colonial rulers rather well."
The prime minister has begun his address at the Bhavnagar rally.
Dec 04, 02:28 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Modi has arrived for the rally in Bhavnagar.
Dec 04, 02:20 PM (IST)
Next stop: Bhavnagar, a place where BJP has always done well
The prime minister's next rally will be held in Bhavnagar in the Saurashtra region.
For the assembly, Bhavnagar has two constituencies - Bhavnagar Purva and Bhavnagar Paschim. Since 1991, BJP has generally done well in both assembly seats and in the Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency.
Dec 04, 01:59 PM (IST)
As many as 600 companies of central paramilitary forces will be deployed for the 2017 assembly polls in Gujarat. BSF Gujarat Frontier has also set up an election cell for coordination with state police, according to The Times of India.
Dec 04, 01:32 PM (IST)
Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination papers to contest in the Congress presidential election. Senior leaders of the party are now reacting. Follow the LIVE updates here.
Dec 04, 01:16 PM (IST)
Prime Minister attacks Congress for 'ignoring healthcare' in tribal areas
"Not only did the Congress ignore the healthcare infrastructure in tribal areas, there was no arrangements for ambulances. We changed both these things- today there are better healthcare services and the '108 ambulance service' is active," he said during his public address in Dharampur.
Dec 04, 01:06 PM (IST)
The prime minister has ended his day's first rally in Dharmapur.
Dec 04, 01:05 PM (IST)
PM Modi congratulates Congress for 'Aurangzeb Raj'
"Mani Shankar Aiyar said that 'did elections happen during Mughal rule? After Jehangir, Shahjahan came, was any election held? After Shahjahan it was understood Aurangzeb will be the leader'. So Congress accepts it's a family party? We don't want this Aurangzeb rule," the prime minister said.
"I congratulate the Congress on their 'Aurangzeb Raj.' For us, the well being of the people matters and 125 crore Indians are our high command," he added.
Dec 04, 12:59 PM (IST)
PM Modi questions Congress for not giving OBC Commission Constitutional Status
Prime Minister Modi questioned Congress at a rally in Dharampur for not giving OBC Commission Constitutional Status. He said, "Why did the Congress not give Constitutional Status to the OBC Commission? We got a bill but when we did so, they stalled it in the Rajya Sabha. This anti-OBC Congress should be severely punished by the people."
Dec 04, 12:52 PM (IST)
Warning the Opposition for 'looted the poor' the prime minister has said, "I am not scared of you, will return everything that belongs to the poor".
Dec 04, 12:45 PM (IST)
PM Modi has said, "Why has the Congress stopped saying BJP is anti-Muslim? Earlier, they would go out of the way to show their secularism but now we are all seeing what they are doing in this election, where they are going. Unfortunately for them, Muslims know their real nature."
"Disinformation like BJP does this and that against Muslims has been spread. This family party made it their main agenda to spread disinformation about BJP. But Gujarat people are not so naive, they have now become sensitive and aware to disinformation," he added.
Dec 04, 12:34 PM (IST)
Speaking at a rally in Dharampur, the prime minister said, "I have spent many years of my life in Gujarat's tribal stretch, worked among tribal communities.
"Congress can't either tolerate or accept leaders from Gujarat. They have always defamed Gujarat," he added.
Dec 04, 12:30 PM (IST)
I condemn the attack on the Dinyanil Rajyaguru brother of Indranil Rajyaguru, @INCGujarat Candidate against CM Rupani.
Fearing defeat of CM Police has also arrested Indranil Rajyaguru & @SATAVRAJEEV late night, without giving any reason.
The prime minister is scheduled to hold public meetings in Junagadh and Jamnagar this evening. BJP President Amit Shah is also slated to Maroli and Gandevi, Navsari.
