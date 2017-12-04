Gujarat election campaign LIVE: PM Modi says Congress can't tolerate leaders from Gujarat

Next stop: Bhavnagar, a place where BJP has always done well

The prime minister's next rally will be held in Bhavnagar in the Saurashtra region.

For the assembly, Bhavnagar has two constituencies - Bhavnagar Purva and Bhavnagar Paschim. Since 1991, BJP has generally done well in both assembly seats and in the Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency.