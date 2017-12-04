Gujarat election campaign LIVE: PM Modi says Congress can't tolerate leaders from Gujarat

Next stop: Bhavnagar, a place where BJP has always done well
The prime minister's next rally will be held in Bhavnagar in the Saurashtra region.
For the assembly, Bhavnagar has two constituencies - Bhavnagar Purva and Bhavnagar Paschim. Since 1991, BJP has generally done well in both assembly seats and in the Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency.
Dec 04, 01:59 PM (IST)
सूरत में आयोजित जन क्रांति महासभा में उमड़ पड़ा जनसैलाब,जनता का पावर क्या हैं वो भाजपा को आज पता चल गया,सूरत में मुझे यह सभा और रेली नहीं करने के लिए करोड़ों की ओफ़र भी की गई थी,लेकिन मेरा ईमान पैसो नहीं ख़रीदा जा सकता pic.twitter.com/9RE883VjxH
As many as 600 companies of central paramilitary forces will be deployed for the 2017 assembly polls in Gujarat. BSF Gujarat Frontier has also set up an election cell for coordination with state police, according to The Times of India.
Dec 04, 01:32 PM (IST)
Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination papers to contest in the Congress presidential election. Senior leaders of the party are now reacting. Follow the LIVE updates here.
Dec 04, 01:16 PM (IST)
Prime Minister attacks Congress for 'ignoring healthcare' in tribal areas
"Not only did the Congress ignore the healthcare infrastructure in tribal areas, there was no arrangements for ambulances. We changed both these things- today there are better healthcare services and the '108 ambulance service' is active," he said during his public address in Dharampur.
Dec 04, 01:06 PM (IST)
The prime minister has ended his day's first rally in Dharmapur.
Dec 04, 01:05 PM (IST)
PM Modi congratulates Congress for 'Aurangzeb Raj'
"Mani Shankar Aiyar said that 'did elections happen during Mughal rule? After Jehangir, Shahjahan came, was any election held? After Shahjahan it was understood Aurangzeb will be the leader'. So Congress accepts it's a family party? We don't want this Aurangzeb rule," the prime minister said.
"I congratulate the Congress on their 'Aurangzeb Raj.' For us, the well being of the people matters and 125 crore Indians are our high command," he added.
Dec 04, 12:59 PM (IST)
PM Modi questions Congress for not giving OBC Commission Constitutional Status
Prime Minister Modi questioned Congress at a rally in Dharampur for not giving OBC Commission Constitutional Status. He said, "Why did the Congress not give Constitutional Status to the OBC Commission? We got a bill but when we did so, they stalled it in the Rajya Sabha. This anti-OBC Congress should be severely punished by the people."
Dec 04, 12:52 PM (IST)
Warning the Opposition for 'looted the poor' the prime minister has said, "I am not scared of you, will return everything that belongs to the poor".
Dec 04, 12:45 PM (IST)
PM Modi has said, "Why has the Congress stopped saying BJP is anti-Muslim? Earlier, they would go out of the way to show their secularism but now we are all seeing what they are doing in this election, where they are going. Unfortunately for them, Muslims know their real nature."
"Disinformation like BJP does this and that against Muslims has been spread. This family party made it their main agenda to spread disinformation about BJP. But Gujarat people are not so naive, they have now become sensitive and aware to disinformation," he added.
Dec 04, 12:34 PM (IST)
Speaking at a rally in Dharampur, the prime minister said, "I have spent many years of my life in Gujarat's tribal stretch, worked among tribal communities.
"Congress can't either tolerate or accept leaders from Gujarat. They have always defamed Gujarat," he added.
Dec 04, 12:30 PM (IST)
I condemn the attack on the Dinyanil Rajyaguru brother of Indranil Rajyaguru, @INCGujarat Candidate against CM Rupani.
Fearing defeat of CM Police has also arrested Indranil Rajyaguru & @SATAVRAJEEV late night, without giving any reason.
Prime Minsiter Modi is now addressing a public meeting at Dharampur.
Dec 04, 12:15 PM (IST)
Away from the campaign, Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers for Congress top job
Meanwhile, away from the poll campaign in Gujarat, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination papers for the party's top job.
The 47-year-old Gandhi scion is likely to emerge as the lone candidate in the fray and decks have been cleared for his election as the Congress president, succeeding his mother Sonia Gandhi, who has held the post for 19 years in a row now.
Will ensure fair, transparent polls in Gujarat: Election Commission
The Election Commission (EC) today said it has directed the election machinery in Gujarat to ensure effective monitoring and comprehensive planning for "free, fair and transparent" polls in the state.
The EC reviewed poll preparations in Gujarat over the last two days.
Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti told reporters that the state election machinery had been directed to ensure effective monitoring, vigilance and planning to address concerns of political parties and instill confidence in the electorate.
highlights
The prime minister has ended his day's first rally in Dharmapur.
Prime Minsiter Modi is now addressing a public meeting at Dharampur.
Prime Minister will hold four public meetings in Gujarat today. His meetings will be held at Dharampur, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar.
On Sunday, the prime minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's 'start campaigner' held rallies in Bharuch, Surendranagar and Rajkot.
Next stop: Bhavnagar, a place where BJP has always done well
The prime minister's next rally will be held in Bhavnagar in the Saurashtra region.
For the assembly, Bhavnagar has two constituencies - Bhavnagar Purva and Bhavnagar Paschim. Since 1991, BJP has generally done well in both assembly seats and in the Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency.
Police deployment for Gujarat polls
As many as 600 companies of central paramilitary forces will be deployed for the 2017 assembly polls in Gujarat. BSF Gujarat Frontier has also set up an election cell for coordination with state police, according to The Times of India.
Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination papers to contest in the Congress presidential election. Senior leaders of the party are now reacting. Follow the LIVE updates here.
Prime Minister attacks Congress for 'ignoring healthcare' in tribal areas
"Not only did the Congress ignore the healthcare infrastructure in tribal areas, there was no arrangements for ambulances. We changed both these things- today there are better healthcare services and the '108 ambulance service' is active," he said during his public address in Dharampur.
The prime minister has ended his day's first rally in Dharmapur.
PM Modi congratulates Congress for 'Aurangzeb Raj'
"Mani Shankar Aiyar said that 'did elections happen during Mughal rule? After Jehangir, Shahjahan came, was any election held? After Shahjahan it was understood Aurangzeb will be the leader'. So Congress accepts it's a family party? We don't want this Aurangzeb rule," the prime minister said.
"I congratulate the Congress on their 'Aurangzeb Raj.' For us, the well being of the people matters and 125 crore Indians are our high command," he added.
PM Modi questions Congress for not giving OBC Commission Constitutional Status
Prime Minister Modi questioned Congress at a rally in Dharampur for not giving OBC Commission Constitutional Status. He said, "Why did the Congress not give Constitutional Status to the OBC Commission? We got a bill but when we did so, they stalled it in the Rajya Sabha. This anti-OBC Congress should be severely punished by the people."
Warning the Opposition for 'looted the poor' the prime minister has said, "I am not scared of you, will return everything that belongs to the poor".
PM Modi has said, "Why has the Congress stopped saying BJP is anti-Muslim? Earlier, they would go out of the way to show their secularism but now we are all seeing what they are doing in this election, where they are going. Unfortunately for them, Muslims know their real nature."
"Disinformation like BJP does this and that against Muslims has been spread. This family party made it their main agenda to spread disinformation about BJP. But Gujarat people are not so naive, they have now become sensitive and aware to disinformation," he added.
Speaking at a rally in Dharampur, the prime minister said, "I have spent many years of my life in Gujarat's tribal stretch, worked among tribal communities.
"Congress can't either tolerate or accept leaders from Gujarat. They have always defamed Gujarat," he added.
Prime Minsiter Modi is now addressing a public meeting at Dharampur.
Away from the campaign, Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers for Congress top job
Meanwhile, away from the poll campaign in Gujarat, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination papers for the party's top job.
The 47-year-old Gandhi scion is likely to emerge as the lone candidate in the fray and decks have been cleared for his election as the Congress president, succeeding his mother Sonia Gandhi, who has held the post for 19 years in a row now.
Read the full report here.
The prime minister will first address a public meeting at Dharampur, Valsad district in southern Gujarat.
PM Modi mocks Rahul over charge of giving land to industrialist
PM Narendra Modi on Sunday, mocked Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over the allegation that he gave an "enormous piece" of land to an industrialist.
Modi also said 125 crore people of this country were his "God" and he was their priest.
"The Congress is being rejected from every corner of the country. They need to introspect," Modi said at a rally here.
Read the dull story here.
Meanwhile, BJP President Amit Shah will also be holding rallies in Vapi, Surat, Maroli Jalalpur, Navsari and Gandevi.
Will ensure fair, transparent polls in Gujarat: Election Commission
The Election Commission (EC) today said it has directed the election machinery in Gujarat to ensure effective monitoring and comprehensive planning for "free, fair and transparent" polls in the state.
The EC reviewed poll preparations in Gujarat over the last two days.
Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti told reporters that the state election machinery had been directed to ensure effective monitoring, vigilance and planning to address concerns of political parties and instill confidence in the electorate.
Read the full story here.
Prime Minister will hold four public meetings in Gujarat today. His meetings will be held at Dharampur, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar.
On Sunday, the prime minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's 'start campaigner' held rallies in Bharuch, Surendranagar and Rajkot.