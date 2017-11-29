Gujarat election campaign LIVE: PM Modi resumes campaign, urges people to vote for 'vikaas'

PM Modi attacks the Congress for criticising the GST

Attacking Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi for calling GST 'Gabbar Singh Tax', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here today that those who looted the country could only think of dacoits.

Resuming his campaign for the assembly polls in his home state, Modi also accused the Congress of taking credit and political mileage over minor schemes, like providing hand-pumps, while saying that the BJP rule brought major projects like the Narmada project for the benefit of the people.

