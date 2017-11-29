Gujarat election campaign LIVE: PM Modi resumes campaign, urges people to vote for 'vikaas'

Speaking at the rally in Prachi, PM Narendra Modi has said, "This is my 2nd day of campaigning for the Gujarat elections. I have travelled to Saurashtra and South Gujarat. The enthusiasm is remarkable. I can see so many women who have come to bless us".
Nov 29, 01:38 PM (IST)
PM Modi has begun his speech at Prachi, near Somnath. This is the prime minister's second rally of the day. Congress Vice President is scheduled to visit the Somnath temple, just 23 km away.
Nov 29, 01:34 PM (IST)
The prime minister has reached the venue in Prachi, near Somnath for his second rally of the day.
Nov 29, 01:31 PM (IST)
CM Vijay Rupani targets Congress
Speaking at the Morbi rally prior to PM Narendra Modi's address, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, "On one hand, there is development. On the other hand, there is anarchy (Congress). On our end, you would experience, sabka saath sabka vikaas. But the Congress only believes in caste politics and dividing the people of Gujarat", according to Firstpost.
Nov 29, 01:20 PM (IST)
Here's a look at BJP and Congress' vote share in Gujarat since 1985
Nov 29, 01:11 PM (IST)
PM Modi attacks the Congress for criticising the GST
Attacking Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi for calling GST 'Gabbar Singh Tax', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here today that those who looted the country could only think of dacoits.
Resuming his campaign for the assembly polls in his home state, Modi also accused the Congress of taking credit and political mileage over minor schemes, like providing hand-pumps, while saying that the BJP rule brought major projects like the Narmada project for the benefit of the people.
Modi, Rahul Gandhi to campaign around 23 kilometres apart
Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit the Somnath temple for at 1 pm. Media reports had suggested that PM Narendra Modi would also visit the temple today.
However, it was later clarified that the prime minister would not be going to the temple.
Nov 29, 12:19 PM (IST)
Next up, Congress Vice President is expected to resume his poll campaign in Gujarat.
He is scheduled to visit the Somnath temple around 1 pm, followed by a rally.
Nov 29, 12:10 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Modi has ended the day's first public address in Morbi.
Nov 29, 12:07 PM (IST)
In Gujarat we initiated a mass movement to conserve every drop of water. This is because we understand the adverse impact of lack of water. Development for us is not about winning polls, it is about serving every citizen: PM Modi in Morbi pic.twitter.com/tAUvYIwvgr
PM Modi: Congress exploited the state over water problems
Talking more on the SAUNI Yojana, the prime minister said, "When we came to power, we focussed on water. Congress asks what is our Gujarat model. We know what is Congress' development agenda — water pump. Our development is SAUNI of Narmada. Often, Congress promised hand pump just for sake of vote".
"We worked to improve the water situation but we did not stop there. BJP Government brought in soil health card which has proven extremely beneficial for the farmers," he added.
Nov 29, 11:53 AM (IST)
Modi hails SAUNI Yojana
"Through the SAUNI Yojana, we built huge pipelines. Dams in Saurashtra are being filled due to SAUNI Yojana. But, I do not think the Congress can see all this," PM Modi said at the rally.
Nov 29, 11:47 AM (IST)
Modi invokes Morbi's 'bad days' and the 1979 Machu dam failure
"Back then (referring to the 1979 Machu Dam failure), in Chitralekha magazine there was a photo on the cover page which showed the bad situation. There was one photo in Chitralekha that showed Indira holding kerchief to wade off the bad smell and there was one photo with RSS workers helping people," PM Modi said at a rally in Morbi.
Nov 29, 11:39 AM (IST)
PM Modi reminds people that BJP, Jan Sangh have 'stood by Morbi'
Speaking at the public gathering in Morbi, the prime minister said, "In good and bad times, the Jan Sangh and the BJP have stood with the people of Morbi. One cannot say the same about the Congress and their leaders".
Nov 29, 11:37 AM (IST)
Morbi's ceramic tile makers hit by the GST, could impact BJP
The 28 percent GST has severely hit nearly 650 ceramic tile manufacturers in Morbi.
Before GST, ceramic products had 5 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) and 12.5 percent excise duty.
Manufacturers have claimed that the high GST has made their products lose competitive edge over Chinese imports, which according to reports have risen over 25% since GST's rolled out.
These factors are likely to work against the ruling party in Morbi.
Nov 29, 11:25 AM (IST)
The prime minister has started his first public address of the day.
Nov 29, 11:19 AM (IST)
The prime minister has arrived in Morbi.
Morbi is important for the BJP as well as the Opposition as it has a large Patidar community. While the urban Patels are backing the BJP, the rural Patels remain discontent with the ruling party. Hardik Patel's PAAS has garnered support here.
Nov 29, 11:11 AM (IST)
Prime Minister has belittled the position of PM by attending an event of #IvankaTrump, Telangana CM was already there. Why does PM need a certificate from outsiders and dubious foreign rating agencies? He should ask people of Gujarat for the certificate: Anand Sharma,Congress pic.twitter.com/LLPuSRmesO
PM Modi using 'vulgar, indecent' language: Congress
A day after the prime minister launched began his campaign by attacking Congress in Gujarat, Congress on Tuesday accused the PM Modi of using “vulgar, intemperate and indecent’’ language in his public speeches, according to a report by The Indian Express.
“His language is questionable. It is so vulgar that it is difficult for the Congress to reply to him in the same language… He has no politeness and courtesy,” Congress' senior leader and former Union Minister Anand Sharma said in Ahmedabad.
Nov 29, 10:35 AM (IST)
PM Modi's first rally in Morbi was expected to start at 9 am.
Nov 29, 10:12 AM (IST)
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to be back in battlefield Gujarat today
Modi will address rallies in Morbi and Prachi villages near Somnath, Palitana in Bhavnagar and at Navsari in south Gujarat on Wednesday.
Rahul Gandhi will also be in Gujarat on a two-day campaign tour. He will kick off the current trip with a visit to the famous Somnath temple. He has been repeatedly ridiculed by the BJP for visiting a string of temples in the state during the election campaign.
Rahul Gandhi returns to the campaign trail in Gujarat. He will begin with seeking blessings at Somnath Mandir, and continue on to the districts of Visavadar, Savar Kundla and Amreli. #Congress_Aave_Chhepic.twitter.com/EpMTP1wlYK
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold rallies at Morbi, Prachi, Palitana and Navsari today.
The prime minister had campaigned in places such as Bhuj and Jasdan on Monday. He had taken a day off from campaigning yesterday to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit along with White House advisor Ivanka Trump and inaugurate the first stretch of the Hyderabad Metro.
Nov 29, 09:18 AM (IST)
Rahul Gandhi returns to Gujarat for campaign
Congress VP will be holding election rallies, road shows and interactive sessions in areas covering the districts such as Bhavnagar, Gir, Somnath, Junagadh and Botad.
This is Gandhi’s first campaign visit to Gujarat since Congress struck up alliance arrangements with outfits of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and JDU rebels.
Nov 29, 08:59 AM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will return to Gujarat for election duties.
The two leaders will hold rallies, public meetings and roadshows through the day. We will keep you updated with their election campaign in poll-bound state of Gujarat.
