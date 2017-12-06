Gujarat election campaign LIVE: PM Modi attacks Congress for 'greatest injustice to Dr Ambedkar'

PM Modi on Triple Talaq, 'I will not be silent; elections come later, humanity comes first'

Talking about the Triple Talaq issue, the prime minister said, "When Triple Talaq matter was in SC, Government had to put their affidavit, newspapers commented that Modi will remain silent because of UP polls. People told me not to speak on the matter else there will be losses in elections."

"I am clear that on Triple Talaq I will not be silent. Everything is not about elections. This issue is for the rights of women...elections come later humanity comes first," he added.