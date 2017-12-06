App
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat election campaign LIVE: PM Modi attacks Congress for 'greatest injustice to Dr Ambedkar'

Live updates from the election campaign in the poll-bound state of Gujarat.

highlights

  • Dec 06, 12:55 PM (IST)

    PM Modi on Triple Talaq, 'I will not be silent; elections come later, humanity comes first'

    Talking about the Triple Talaq issue, the prime minister said, "When Triple Talaq matter was in SC, Government had to put their affidavit, newspapers commented that Modi will remain silent because of UP polls. People told me not to speak on the matter else there will be losses in elections."

    "I am clear that on Triple Talaq I will not be silent. Everything is not about elections. This issue is for the rights of women...elections come later humanity comes first," he added.

  • Dec 06, 12:50 PM (IST)

    PM Modi questions Kapil Sibal for asking SC to delay the Ayodhya case

    With reference to what happened at the Supreme Court's hearing of appeals in the Ayodhya case on Tuesday, the prime minister said, "No objection that Kapil Sibal is fighting on behalf of Muslim community but how can he say do not find a solution to this (Ayodhya issue) until next election? How is it connected to Lok Sabha elections?".

  • Dec 06, 12:45 PM (IST)

    PM Modi has ended his address at the Dhandhuka rally.

     

  • Dec 06, 12:30 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister talks about giving youngsters access to technology and educational institutions

    "BJP efforts ensured that youngsters in Gujarat got access to technology and there are more educational institutions to study," he said.

    "Law and order situation has improved tremendously under the BJP governments over the last two decades," he added.

  • Dec 06, 12:16 PM (IST)

    The prime minister has said that the BJP has ended the 'Tanker Raj' in Gujarat.

    "Tanker business was firmly in the hands of Congress leaders and their families," he said.

  • Dec 06, 12:08 PM (IST)

    PM Modi attacks Congress for 'greatest injustice to Dr Ambedkar'

    Speaking at the Dhandhuka rally, PM Modi said, "One family has done greatest injustice to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Sardar Patel. When Pandit Nehru's influence on the Congress was complete, the Congress ensured that Dr Ambedkar found it tough to join the Constituent Assembly".

  • Dec 06, 12:02 PM (IST)

    Speaking at the rally in Dhandhuka, PM Modi invoked Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

    "I paid tributes to him in Parliament this morning, before coming to Gujarat," he said.

  • Dec 06, 11:59 AM (IST)
  • Dec 06, 11:49 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Modi is now addressing a public meeting in Dhandhuka.

  • Dec 06, 11:35 AM (IST)

    PM Modi is set to address the day's first rally in Dhandhuka, Gujarat.

  • Dec 06, 11:26 AM (IST)

    'Is Modi government only for the rich?,' asks Rahul Gandhi

    Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether his government was only for the rich as he targeted him over rising prices which has made life difficult for the poor.

    Taking to Twitter in his 'A question a day' series, he hit out at Modi over his repeated "jumlas" (rhetoric), and said demonetisation and GST hit the common man's earnings while the rest was taken away by rising prices. (PTI)

    Read the full story here.

  • Dec 06, 11:19 AM (IST)

    Multiple rallies and public engagement in Surat and surrounding areas had to be cancelled yesterday due to Cyclone Ockhi.

    Both, PM Narendra Modi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi had urged their party workers to assist people in coastal Gujarat.

  • Dec 06, 11:13 AM (IST)
  • Dec 06, 10:59 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address three rallies in Gujarat today. The rallies will take place in Dhandhuka, Dahod and Netrang.

    We'll bring you the latest news and updates from the election campaign from the poll-bound state of Gujarat.

