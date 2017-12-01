Gujarat election campaign LIVE: 'It is a loan, not a grant', clarifies Tata Motors post Rahul Gandhi's allegations

Why public money was 'squandered' in buying power at higher rates: Rahul asks PM

Continuing his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today asked him why public money was "squandered" in purchasing power at higher rates from private companies.

Asking the third question in the series "a question a day", Gandhi asked Modi why the coffers of four private firms were filled between 2002-2016 by buying power of Rs 62,549 crore.

"My third question to the prime minister. Why were the coffers of four private companies filled between 2002-16 by buying power of Rs 62,549 crore. By reducing the capacity of state power units by 62 percent, why was power bought from private companies at upto Rs 24 per unit against Rs 3 per unit? Why was public money squandered," he asked the prime minister on Twitter.