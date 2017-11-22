App
Gujarat election 2017: Deputy CM Nitin Patel, Hardik Patel trade 'fool' barbs

Highlights from the run-up to the 2017 Gujarat election.

highlights

  • Nov 22, 01:28 PM (IST)

    Gujarat election 2017: Hardik Patel announces support for Congress

    Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Wednesday declared his support for the Congress in the Gujarat elections next month and said the opposition party had accepted its demand for reservation for the Patel community.

    Read the full story here.

  • Nov 22, 01:04 PM (IST)
  • Nov 22, 01:01 PM (IST)

    Speaking to the media, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has said that the 'people of Gujarat want to get rid of the BJP'

    'Our primary goal is to win the election,' he added.

  • Nov 22, 12:58 PM (IST)
  • Nov 22, 12:46 PM (IST)

    Nitin Patel, Gujarat Deputy CM has said, "We have said months ago that reservation cannot exceed 50 percent".

  • Nov 22, 12:44 PM (IST)

    Lashing out at Hardik Patel, the deputy CM has said that the Patidar agitation had caused a law and order situation in Gujarat.

    'People of Gujarat see through the designs of the Congress,' Nitin Patel added.

  • Nov 22, 12:42 PM (IST)

    Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel has said that 'PAAS members are not Congress agents, but Congress workers themselves'.

  • Nov 22, 12:39 PM (IST)

    Nitin Patel, deputy chief minister of Gujarat and leader of the BJP has said that Patidars have been 'victimised by the Congress'.

  • Nov 22, 12:26 PM (IST)

    Before it became a BJP stronghold, Gujarat was a Congress bastion. Here's a timeline:

  • Nov 22, 12:14 PM (IST)

    BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas has told CNN News 18 that the move (PAAS supporting the Congress) has been taken in utter desperation and that it will not affect BJP's prospects.

  • Nov 22, 12:08 PM (IST)

    BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas has told CNN News18 that the move (PAAS supporting the Congress) has been taken in "utter desperation" and that it will not affect BJP's prospects.

  • Nov 22, 11:57 AM (IST)

    Gujarat polls: Congress ties up with Chhotu Vasava's party, announces seat-sharing formula

    The Indian National Congress has tied-up with tribal leader Chhotu Vasava-led faction of the Janata Dal (United) for the upcoming assembly election in Gujarat.

    Read the full story here.

  • Nov 22, 11:42 AM (IST)
  • Nov 22, 11:29 AM (IST)

    Hardik Patel has said that the Congress will have to include details of the Patidar reservation formula in its manifesto.

  • Nov 22, 11:27 AM (IST)

    Hardik Patel says that the PAAS have 'never asked for any ticket' and suggests that there is no conflict within the PAAS.

  • Nov 22, 11:25 AM (IST)

    While Hardik Patel has refused to explicitly appeal voters to vote for Congress, the Patidar leader has said, 'as our fight is against the BJP, we are indirectly supporting the Congress'.

  • Nov 22, 11:23 AM (IST)

    Hardik Patel says, "We have never appealed to anyone to vote for Congress. But, because they are talking about our rights, we are leaving it on people to decide".

  • Nov 22, 11:21 AM (IST)

    The Patidar leader has also claimed that several attempts at horse trading are being made with PAAS conveners in North Gujarat. The 24-year-old has also accused the BJP of offering Rs 50 lakh and using tactics as "it fears defeat".

  • Nov 22, 11:18 AM (IST)

    Talking about the issue of reservations for the Patidar community, Hardik Patel has said that the Congress will bring in a bill "when they come in power in Gujarat". 

  • Nov 22, 11:15 AM (IST)
  • Nov 22, 11:14 AM (IST)

    Patidar leader Hardik Patel has announced a formal alliance between his Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and the Congress for the upcoming Gujarat election.

