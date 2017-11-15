App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPoliticsCurrent Affairs
Nov 14, 2017 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat election 2017: Congress receives 2,200 applications for 182 seats

A member of the screening committee has said that ex-MLAs, ex-MPs and ex-ministers are also vying for a ticket.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian National Congress' screening committee for the upcoming assembly election in Gujarat have received a whopping 2,200 applications for 182 seats, according to a report by DNA.

Balasaheb Thorat, head of the screening committee, told the newspaper, “After Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi visited parts of Gujarat by road, more aspirants want to contest on Congress symbol now. We are also surprised to receive such huge number of applications at eleventh hours. It is a tough job to finalise the candidates”.

Another member of the screening committee said that ex-Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Members of Parliament (MP) and ex-ministers are also vying for a ticket.

The member also stated that Rahul Gandhi had asked them not to succumb to pressure and that tickets must be given on the basis of merit.

The state will head to polls in two phases on December 9 and 14. The counting will happen alongside Himachal Pradesh on December 18.

After supporting the Congress in the Rajya Sabha election, faction of the Janata Dal (United) led by Chotu Bhai Vasava is also demanding to contest 20 seats in the state. However, media reports suggest that Congress is not willing to share more than four to five seats.

tags #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.