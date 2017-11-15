Gujarat election 2017: Congress receives 2,200 applications for 182 seats

Indian National Congress' screening committee for the upcoming assembly election in Gujarat have received a whopping 2,200 applications for 182 seats, according to a report by DNA.

Balasaheb Thorat, head of the screening committee, told the newspaper, “After Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi visited parts of Gujarat by road, more aspirants want to contest on Congress symbol now. We are also surprised to receive such huge number of applications at eleventh hours. It is a tough job to finalise the candidates”.

Another member of the screening committee said that ex-Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Members of Parliament (MP) and ex-ministers are also vying for a ticket.

The member also stated that Rahul Gandhi had asked them not to succumb to pressure and that tickets must be given on the basis of merit.

The state will head to polls in two phases on December 9 and 14. The counting will happen alongside Himachal Pradesh on December 18.

After supporting the Congress in the Rajya Sabha election, faction of the Janata Dal (United) led by Chotu Bhai Vasava is also demanding to contest 20 seats in the state. However, media reports suggest that Congress is not willing to share more than four to five seats.