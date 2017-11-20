App
you are here: HomeNewsPoliticsCurrent Affairs
Nov 20, 2017 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani declares assets of Rs 9.08 crore in poll nomination

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday declared assets of Rs 9.08 crore while filing his nomination for the prestigious Rajkot-West Assembly seat here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday declared assets of Rs 9.08 crore while filing his nomination for the prestigious Rajkot-West Assembly seat here.

The Congress candidate from the seat, Indranil Rajyaguru, declared assets worth Rs 141.22 crore.

Rupani's assets include movable and immovable properties in his wife's name too. In 2014 (when he contested a by-election), Rupani had declared assets of Rs 7.21 crore.

The chief minister owns movable assets including cash and jewellery worth Rs 3.45 crore while the value of movable assets owned by his wife, Anjaliben, is Rs 1.97 crore.

While Rupani owns jewellery worth Rs 3.83 lakh (132 grams), his wife owns jewellery worth Rs 14.11 lakh (486 grams), as per the affidavit.

He also owns an Innova car while his wife owns a Maruti WagaonR.

The couple owns immovable assets such as land and residential properties worth Rs 3.65 crore, the affidavit said.

While Rupani owns immovable assets of Rs 1.47 crore, his wife owns immovable properties with a market value of Rs 2.18 crore.

As per the affidavit, Rupani's annual income is Rs 18.01 lakh, while his wife has declared an annual income of Rs 3.37 lakh as per the last IT return filed by them for 2016-17.

Rupani's Congress rival Indranil Rajyaguru was the second richest candidate in the 2012 Gujarat Assembly polls, with assets of Rs 122 crore. Rajyaguru had contested and won from the Rajkot-East seat then. Rajyaguru declared assets of Rs 141.22 crore today while filing his nomination papers. It includes assets in his wife's name too.

In 2012, movable as well as immovable assets declared by the Congress MLA were worth around Rs 122 crore, which made him the second richest candidate after another Congress candidate, Balwantsinh Rajput (who has now joined the BJP).

Rajyaguru, a class 12th pass businessman with interests in construction and hospitality, declared immovable assets of Rs 124.59 crore today.

His declared movable assets stand at Rs 16.63 crore. As per his affidavit, the value of various vehicles owned by him is Rs 4.60 crore.

