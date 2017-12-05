Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Survey predicts close fight for BJP, Congress

The latest survey conducted by Lokniti-CSDS for ABP News predicted a neck and neck race for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) in the upcoming Gujarat State assembly election 2017. Each party is likely to garner 43 percent voter share.

The opinion poll released on Monday showed the BJP may win 91 and 99 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly, while the Congress would get seats in the range of 78 and 86. The poll showed the BJP, which has been in power since 1995, as being able to retain Gujarat.

However, what may come as a big boost for the Congress is the fact that it has been able to considerably reduce the gap with the BJP from the last poll done by the same agencies in August and October.

The August poll suggested the BJP would get between 144-152 seats, whereas the Congress will get 26-32 seats. Another poll in October suggested BJP could get 113-121 seats and Congress 58-64 seats.

The difference in number of seats between the two parties, as per the latest poll, has shrunk to 13. The poll highlighted public perception against demonetisation and GST as weighing heavily against the BJP.

The business community which has been a loyal supporter of the BJP in the last many decades seems to be deciding against it this time.

As per the poll, the Congress is leading in South and North Gujarat, while BJP is ahead in Saurashtra and Central Gujarat. The poll also suggests the BJP maintaining a lead in urban areas while Congress is well ahead in rural areas.

Both parties have been engaged in intense poll campaigning with Rahul Gandhi leading the campaign for the grand old party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the charge for BJP.

The election in the state is held in two stages; the first phase of voting will begin on December 9 followed by the second phase on December 14. The results will be declared on December 18.