Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah wishes 'very best' to Rahul Gandhi

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday wished success to Rahul Gandhi as he prepares to take over the reins of the Congress party.

"As @OfficeOfRG files his nomination to take over the Grand Old Party of India, I wish him all the very best going ahead. Expectations are high, challenges are numerous & I pray for his success," Omar tweeted.

In an apparent reference to the BJP criticising Gandhi's expected elevation to the top post in the Congress party, Omar said, "On a lighter note, this is how we choose our leaders for our parties - we arm wrestle for the post. I'm off to the gym now".

Gandhi on Monday filed his nomination papers for the post of Congress president, paving the way for a generational shift in the leadership of the party headed by his mother Sonia Gandhi.

The 47-year-old Gandhi scion is likely to be the only candidate in the fray, clearing the decks for his elevation. The polling, if necessary, will be held on December 16 and the counting will take place on December 19.

BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao dismissed the process for generational change in the Congress leadership as "Pidhikaran", a reference to Rahul Gandhi's dog, "Pidhi".

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi was being promoted for repeatedly failing to perform.