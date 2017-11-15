App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPoliticsCurrent Affairs
Nov 14, 2017 10:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Exclusive air ambulance service to be launched from Guwahati

Guwahati has been chosen for the maiden launch of this pan-India service on November 16 in presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Founder and Managing Director Flaps Aviation Pvt Ltd, Captain Amit Kumar, said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Delhi-based company would launch the country's first exclusive air ambulance service from Guwahati to provide affordable transportation service to the people of the seven North Eastern states.

Guwahati has been chosen for the maiden launch of this pan-India service on November 16 in presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Founder and Managing Director Flaps Aviation Pvt Ltd, Captain Amit Kumar, said.

He said the company is trying to make air ambulance service affordable by bringing down costs.

On the cost factor, a company official said it would be Rs 6 lakh to Delhi and within the N-E region from Rs 2 lakh onwards.

An aircraft would be stationed in Guwahati and thus precious time would be saved as the air ambulance would not be required to be called from Delhi, the official said adding that is why the service is called 'exclusive'.

To operate its services, the company plans to use five US-made Beechcraft King Air C-90 under its own-schedule operator's permit, Kumar said.

At present, it has two C-90s while it would acquire one more very soon.

tags #Assam #Current Affairs

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.