Exclusive air ambulance service to be launched from Guwahati

A Delhi-based company would launch the country's first exclusive air ambulance service from Guwahati to provide affordable transportation service to the people of the seven North Eastern states.

Guwahati has been chosen for the maiden launch of this pan-India service on November 16 in presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Founder and Managing Director Flaps Aviation Pvt Ltd, Captain Amit Kumar, said.

He said the company is trying to make air ambulance service affordable by bringing down costs.

On the cost factor, a company official said it would be Rs 6 lakh to Delhi and within the N-E region from Rs 2 lakh onwards.

An aircraft would be stationed in Guwahati and thus precious time would be saved as the air ambulance would not be required to be called from Delhi, the official said adding that is why the service is called 'exclusive'.

To operate its services, the company plans to use five US-made Beechcraft King Air C-90 under its own-schedule operator's permit, Kumar said.

At present, it has two C-90s while it would acquire one more very soon.