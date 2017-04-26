Delhi MCD elections 2017: Why did AAP lose? 6 reasons that may have led to Arvind Kejriwal's defeat

Tweeple never leave a chance to troll and today, the man caught in the net was Arvind Kejriwal after the Aam Aadmi Party faced crushing loss in the MCD elections.

As the results came in, Twitteratis flooded the micro-blogging platform with tweets drubbing Kejriwal and asking him to introspect reasons behind this defeat.

While AAP holds BJP responsible for their failure in the Delhi MCD election and alleges that the party resorted to rigging of EVM machines, Moneycontrol takes a look at reasons that made the party fight a losing battle.

Shunglu Committee report

Shunglu Committee’s report was a big blow to Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. The report has charged AAP members for illegal allotment of land, nepotism and unauthorised foreign trips. As per the report, "24 non-statutory foreign tours" were taken by government ministers and officials in a span of 18 months.

The report was made public earlier this month and the timing of the release may have impacted the party’s poll performance.

Setback in Punjab and Uttarakhand Assembly elections

The party, which was hopeful of forming government in either of the states, struggled to even make a mark. The poor show by AAP in these two states may have led to its dismal performance in the MCD polls.

AAP denied funds to MCD in 2015

In 2015, AAP had turned down to help Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which was reeling under heavy loans. The North Corporation was dealing with a loan of Rs 1,400 crore and had demanded Rs 302 crore from the Delhi Government.

Kejriwal had suggested the civic agencies to seek the Centre’s help and said that the Delhi government too was dealing with a financial crunch.

Tussle with the Lieutenant Governor

The battle between the Delhi chief minister and LG Najeeb Jung was over who has the final say in the administration of Delhi. AAP government had described the Lieutenant Governor as an employee of the Centre and had made several appeals first to the Delhi High court and then to the Supreme Court.

No salaries to MCD sanitation workers

Sanitation workers in Delhi had went on strike over unpaid salaries and the city was strewn with garbage. Common man suffered in the tussle between the state government and the Centre.

Strong efforts by BJP in Delhi

An unexpected victory of AAP in 2015 was a big blow to BJP that had won the previous two MCD elections. The party gave a strong performance in North MCD in 2012 and a maximum vote share of 40 percent. An interesting trend that can be noticed is the wards that voted for the BJP in 2014 and then favoured AAP in 2015 have returned to the saffron camp.