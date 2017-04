Delhi MCD Election 2017: Complete party and ward-wise winners list

Moneycontrol News

The Bharatiya Janata Party's long list of electoral successes continued on Wednesday as it notched up a massive victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections.

The BJP won 184 of the 270 seats, leaving the Aam Aadmi Party well behind on 46 seats with the Congress suffering another dismal day. The BJP also swept all three corporations.

Here is the complete winners list by ward and party:

South Delhi Municipal Corporation

BJP Madipur, Punjabi Bagh, Raghubir Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Vishnu Garden, Hari Nagar A, Pratap Nagar, Keshopur, Mahavir Nagar, Janakpuri West, Janakpuri South, Milap Nagar, Vikaspuri, Sainik Enclave, Vikas Nagar, Mohan Garden North, Uttam Nagar, Bindapur, Dabri, Sagarpur West, Kakraula, Dwarka A, Dwarka B, Isapur, Raj Nagar, Dwarka C, Mahipalpur, Madhu Vihar, Mahavir Enclave, Sadh Nagar, Palam, Lajpat Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Kotla Mubarakpur, Vasant Kunj, Dakshin Puri, Sangam Vihar B, Pushp Vihar, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Chitaranjan Park, Molarband, Hari Nagar B, Jaitpur, Om Vihar, Madanpur Khadar East, Madanpur Khadar West, Mohan Garden South, Chhawla, Gopal Nagar, Roshanpura, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Vasant Vihar, Mehrauli, Said Ul Ajaib, Bhati, Tughlakabad Extension, Sangam Vihar E, Sri Niwas Puri, Kalkaji, Harkesh Nagar, Tughlakabad, Safdarjung Enclave, Raja Garden, R.K. Puram, Munirka, Chhatarpur, Sagarpur East and Pul Pehladpur AAP Tagore Garden, Tilak Nagar, Sitapuri, Bapraula, Manglapuri, Matiala, Bijwasan, Lado Sarai, Tigri, Deoli, Madangir, Chirag Delhi, Abul Fazal Enclave, Hastsal, Sangam Vihar C and Sangam Vihar D Congress Sarita Vihar, Badarpur, Aya Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Sidharth Nagar, Ranhola, Subhash Nagar, Khyala, Zakir Nagar, Govind Puri, Nangli Sakrawati and Daryaganj INLD Dichaon Kalan Samajwadi Party Ghuman Hera Independents Sangam Vihar A, Kapashera, Nawada and Najafgarh

The BJP won 70 wards, AAP 16 and Congress 12. Here’s the break-up:

North Delhi Municipal Corporation

BJP Moti Nagar, Rohini E, Bhalswa, Karampura, Ramesh Nagar, Kirari Suleman Nagar, Rohini B, Swami Sharda Nand Colony, Mubarak Pur Dabas, Bawana, Nithari, Adarsh Nagar, Dhirpur, Budh Vihar, Pooth Khurd, Nangloi, Sultanpuri B, Nangloi Jat, Peera Garhi, Nihal Vihar, Saraswati Vihar, Civil Lines, GTB Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Dhirpur, Narela, Bakhtawarpur, Kadipur, Burari, Jharoda, Rohini D, Nithari, Haiderpur, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar, Rani Bagh, Tri Nagar, Sawan Park, Ashok Vihar, Model Town, Kamla Nagar, Alipur, Kamalpur, Sant nagar, Rohini A, Vijay Vihar, Nithari, Rohini F, Rohini G, Rohini H, Rohini I, Haiderpur, Shalimar Bagh North, Kohat Enclave, Sadar Bazar, Chandi Chowk, Pahar Ganj, Karol Bagh, East Patel Nagar, Ranjit Nagar, Baljit Nagar, West Patel Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, Inder Puri, Naraina, Shalimar Bagh South and Nangloi AAP Shakurpur, Aman Vihar, Prem Nagar, Sultanpuri A, Mangolpuri A, Sultanpuri C, Rampura, Wazir Pur, Nirmi Colony, Bankner, Mukundpur, Rithala, Nilothi, Mundka, Shastri Nagar, Dev Nagar, Begumpur, Ajmeri Gate, Mangolpuri D and Sangam Park Congress Jahangir Puri, Sarup Nagar, Samaypur Badli, Mangolpuri C, Jama Masjid, Timarpur, Malka Ganj, Lakshmi Park, Kishan Ganj, Anand Parbat, Bazar Sita Ram, Delhi Gate, Mangolpuri B, Ballimaran and Dev Nagar Independents Nangal Thakran and Holambi Khurd

The BJP won 66 wards, AAP 20 and Congress 15. Here's the break-up:

East Delhi Municipal Corporation

BJP Mayur Vihar Phase I, Trilokpuri West, New Ashok Nagar, Mandawali, Mayur Vihar Phase II, Patparganj, Kishan Kunj, Lakshmi Nagar, Shakarpur, Pandav Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Anand Vihar, I.P.Extension, Preet Vihar, Krishna Nagar, Anarkali, Ghondli, Geeta Colony, Kanti Nagar, Raghubarpura, Dilshad Garden, Ashok Nagar, Ram Nagar, Rohtash Nagar, Welcome Colony, Gautam Puri, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar, Ghonda, Braham Puri, Subhash Mohalla, Babarpur, Janta Colony, Joharipur, Gokal Puri, Saboli, Sonia Vihar, Sadatpur, Dallupura, Shastri Park, Vivek Vihar, Shahdara, Dilshad Colony, Kondli, Karawal Nagar East, Harsh Vihar, Shiv Vihar and Karawal Nagar West AAP Sri Ram Colony, Khajoori Khas, Kardam Puri, Chauhan Banger, New Seemapuri, Sunder Nagri, Vinod Nagar, Trilokpuri East, Kalyan Puri and Nehru Vihar Congress Nand Nagri, Mustafabad and Jhilmil Bahujan Samaj Party Seelampur and Gharoli

The BJP won 48 wards, the AAP 10 and Congress three. Here's the break-up: