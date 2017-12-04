App
you are here: HomeNewsPoliticsCurrent Affairs
Dec 04, 2017 04:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cyclone Ockhi: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar donates Rs 2 crore to PM's relief fund

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday donated Rs 2 crore from the CM's relief fund to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to provide relief to the victims of Cyclone Ockhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday donated Rs 2 crore from the CM's relief fund to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to provide relief to the victims of Cyclone Ockhi.

The assistance has been given to provide immediate relief to the victims of the cyclone, an official release said here.

Also Read: IMD started issuing alerts about Ockhi from November 28: Harsh Vardhan

Ockhi, which in Bengali means 'eye', is a cyclonic storm which has battered parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep islands.

At least 19 people have died in rain-related incidents in Kerala.

Rescue and relief operations were underway in high seas and coastal areas hit by the cyclone. More than 600 fishermen, stranded at sea off the Kerala coast, had been rescued, official sources said.

Also Read: Cyclone Ochi: TN requests Centre for Navy, CG copters for search & rescue

Naval ships, helicopters, Coast Guard vessels and Air Force planes are engaged in the rescue and relief operations and efforts are on to trace some 100 missing fishermen.

