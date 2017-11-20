Congress Working Committee meeting LIVE: Party announces election dates paving way for Rahul Gandhi's elevation

Congress has charted Rahul Gandhi's elevation path

Notification for Congress presidential election will be issued on December 1. Nominations will be accepted till December 4 while December 5 will be last date to withdraw nominations, according to media reports.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate, however, if required, the voting will happen on December 15. In that case, the counting will happen on December 19.

If no candidate other than Rahul Gandhi files nominations, Rahul Gandhi could take control of the party as early as December 4.