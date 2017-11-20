Congress Working Committee meeting LIVE: Party announces election dates paving way for Rahul Gandhi's elevation

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) prepared the election schedule and Congress' Central Election Authority (CEA) has approved the schedule.
Nov 20, 12:25 PM (IST)
Congress declares party's presidential election dates
Mullappally Ramachandran, member of the CWC has announced dates for the much-awaited Congress party's presidential election:
> Notification for the election will be issued on December 1, 2017.
> The last date to file nominations will be December 4 (3 pm).
> Scrutiny of nominations will happen on December 5 and the list of valid nominations will be published by 3:30 pm on December 5.
> The last date to withdraw nominations will be December 11.
> The final list of valid nominations will also be publication on December 11.
> If necessary, the election will be held on December 16.
> If the poll happens, the votes will be counted and the result will be declared on December 19.
As December 5 is the last day to withdraw nomination papers from the race to become the Congress President, it will become clear on this day if anyone is contesting against Rahul Gandhi in the party's internal poll, according to News18.
Nov 20, 12:10 PM (IST)
CWC approves poll schedule for #Congress president's election, process to start with issue of notification on December 1: Party sources.
Congress has charted Rahul Gandhi's elevation path
Notification for Congress presidential election will be issued on December 1. Nominations will be accepted till December 4 while December 5 will be last date to withdraw nominations, according to media reports.
Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate, however, if required, the voting will happen on December 15. In that case, the counting will happen on December 19.
If no candidate other than Rahul Gandhi files nominations, Rahul Gandhi could take control of the party as early as December 4.
Election must happen before year ends; Rahul Gandhi expected to be the only candidate
Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, sources have told PTI.
With the completion of the election process, 47-year-old Rahul Gandhi is likely to take over the reins of the party before the Gujarat Assembly elections, which start on December 9.
The Election Commission has given the party the last extension for completing the internal poll process by the end of this year.
Nov 20, 11:37 AM (IST)
I condemn this violence, Hardik Patel and his workers should show patience,issues can be sorted out by talking. Also,Gujarat CM should worry about the fights over ticket distribution in his party and not comment on us: Ashok Gehlot,Congress pic.twitter.com/1dUdUMvPBh
PAAS, Congress workers trade blows over ticket distribution, Hardik Patel to spell out stand today
Angered at being given just three tickets for upcoming Gujarat elections, members of Hardik Patel’s Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) clashed with Congress workers outside the party’s Surat office late on Sunday, dealing a blow to their fragile partnership.
Following the clashes, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Dr Manish Doshi said the party will hold talks and “clear misunderstandings” that the Patidar leaders may have.
Congress released their first candidate list for Gujarat polls yesterday
The Congress tonight released its first list of 77 candidates in which sitting MLA Indranil Rajyaguru of Rajkot East seat has been fielded to fight against BJP Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from Rajkot West seat, according to the PTI.
However, after the list was released, PAAS members expressed anger and started protesting in many parts of the state, claiming they were not given proper representation.
Two PAAS members were given tickets in the released list, while the Hardik Patel-led organisation had demanded 20 seats. Around 20 other Patel candidates, who are not members of the PAAS, also find mention in the list.
Nov 20, 11:04 AM (IST)
Veerappa Moily praises Rahul Gandhi
Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily has praised Rahul Gandhi for his role in Gujarat assembly elections.
“We are very happy with Rahul Gandhi’s elevation. His performance in Gujarat is outstanding," the former Union minister said, according to media reports.
Congress presidential election schedule to be approved?
According to the procedure, once the schedule for the election is approved by the CWC, the party's Central Election Authority (CEA) will notify the same.
The election process is likely to be completed before the Gujarat Assembly polls, the first phase of which will be held on December 9, media reports have suggested.
Nov 20, 10:59 AM (IST)
Decks being cleared for Rahul Gandhi?
Decks will be cleared for Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's elevation as the next party chief when the Congress Working Committee meets today, to approve the schedule for the party president's election.
Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, PTI quoted sources as saying.
Nov 20, 10:58 AM (IST)
The CWC has now started. It is happening at Congress president Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence.
Nov 20, 10:55 AM (IST)
The all-important Congress Working Committee meeting is currently happening at party president Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi. The CWC is expected to discuss key issues and fix a date for Congress presidential election which could see elevation of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi as the chief of one of India's oldest political parties.
Congress has charted Rahul Gandhi's elevation path
Notification for Congress presidential election will be issued on December 1. Nominations will be accepted till December 4 while December 5 will be last date to withdraw nominations, according to media reports.
Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate, however, if required, the voting will happen on December 15. In that case, the counting will happen on December 19.
If no candidate other than Rahul Gandhi files nominations, Rahul Gandhi could take control of the party as early as December 4.
The CWC has now started. It is happening at Congress president Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence.
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) prepared the election schedule and Congress' Central Election Authority (CEA) has approved the schedule.
The all-important Congress Working Committee meeting is currently happening at party president Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi. The CWC is expected to discuss key issues and fix a date for Congress presidential election which could see elevation of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi as the chief of one of India's oldest political parties.