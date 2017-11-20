Congress Working Committee meet: Party announces election dates paving way for Rahul Gandhi's elevation

PM Modi govt sabotaging Winter session of Parliament: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi today launched an all out attack on the government, accusing it of sabotaging the Winter session of Parliament on filmy grounds.

Addressing the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), she also accused the government of being "ill prepared" to implement the goods and services tax (GST), which she described as a "flawed" tax regime.

