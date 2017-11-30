Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla says Congress elections rigged to favour Rahul Gandhi

Maharashtra Congress Secretary Shehzad Poonawalla has attacked Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and the party's senior leadership for 'rigging' the party’s presidential poll process.

Poonawalla criticised “dynasty politics” and said that he too would contest the polls for the position of party president if Rahul Gandhi agrees to elect delegates and resigns from his current position to participate as an ordinary member of the party.

The Maharashtra Congress leader said, “I cannot contest a rigged election,” adding that, “If the system is genuine, then I will contest. It is a rigged election...it is a selection. Delegates who are going to vote for this election have not been elected as per the constitutional requirements...They have been handpicked.”

Elections to elect the party president will be held on December 16 and the result will be declared on December 19. However, if Gandhi is the sole candidate, his elevation would be announced as early as December 5.

Poonawalla asked, “Will you allow yourself to be judged on merit rather than your surname?” He also asked if Rahul Gandhi would be willing to be part of a televised debate which would outline their vision for the party and the country.

Shehzad Poonawalla's letter to Rahul Gandhi



A rigged election? Where one starts as VP, gets selected by hand picked delegates selected by a bunch of selected state Presidents? Where 48pc candidates are dynasts? You serve the family - i will serve Mahatma Gandhi's party & India . Love u too. But not more than my country.. https://t.co/BVnbkr2MQ4

— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 29, 2017

According to media reports, the state-level leader wrote a letter to Gandhi on Tuesday and said that he had been elevated to the position of a state-level secretary after working for the party since 2008-2009.

In the letter, Poonawalla questioned Gandhi, “how and why (other than your surname) did you, in the same time span, start off with an MP (Member of Parliament) seat in 2004 itself, get general secretaryship in 2007, and then graduate to vice presidentship of the national unit while your mother was the president?”

“Did you win us more elections, were you genuinely elected to these posts, did you give better speeches than other leaders?” he asked.



Anyone in the @INCIndia can contest against @OfficeOfRG . If @Shehzad_Ind wants he should contest ..This is simply unacceptable to Mona n me. To say I am hurt today is an understatement .. — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) November 29, 2017

While urging Gandhi to resign from his current position, Poonawalla said, “How can it be a fair contest if a common worker has to contest against the vice president (who was selected and not elected as the VP or the number two in the party)?”