Bihar government to set up 'State Ayush Society' to boost alternative medicine

The Bihar government on Tuesday gave its nod for setting up a "State Ayush Society" to give a boost to alternative medicine in the state.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Society will be set up as part of the Centre's "National Ayush Mission" and registered under the Society Registration Act, Principal Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat Department, Brajesh Mehrotra told reporters.

Approval was given for extending the contracts of those providing technical services in the health department till March 31, 2019, he said. Another decision taken at the meeting was related to setting up of an industrial training institute in Banka district as part of the Skill Development scheme in districts affected by Left Wing Extremism, Mehrotra said.

A grant of Rs 782.09 crore was also approved towards payment of salary to teachers and non-teaching staff, and other expenditure in the state's universities.

Approval was also given for releasing Rs 48 crore for the construction of a multi-purpose hall-cum-garden on the occasion of 350th "Prakash Parv" of Guru Gobind Singh. The work will be carried out by the state building construction department, Mehrotra said.

Besides, a proposal for setting up a total of 14 new fire brigade stations across the state was also given green signal. Of these, one fire station each will be set up in Bela, Jethuli and Barari industrial areas of Muzaffarpur, Hajipur (Vaishali) and Bhagalpur districts.

In addition, three fire brigade stations have been approved for Fatuha, Pataliputra and Sipara in Patna district and one each at Mojahidpur (Bhagalpur), Bhagwanpur (Muzaffarpur), Manpur (Gaya), Laheriyasarai (Darbhanga), near J P University (Chhapra), Jamalpur (Munger), Sonebarsa (Saharsa) and Gulabbagh (Purnea), Mehrotra said.