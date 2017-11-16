App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPoliticsCurrent Affairs
Nov 15, 2017 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arvind Kejriwal, M L Khattar vow to tackle Delhi smog issue collectively

Khattar also stated that the intercity buses would be made to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). Of these, this would include a new fleet of 500 buses running on CNG in Gurgaon.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar, promised to take collective action over the air pollution issues plaguing India’s capital.

The heads of their respective states have promised to tackle the issues of crop burning, known to be a major factor of pollution in the state.

Khattar also stated that the intercity buses would be made to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). Of these, this would include a new fleet of 500 buses running on CNG in Gurgaon.

He said that all the buses travelling from the north of India to the South of India would be made to bypass Delhi.

Since the completion of Diwali in October, the city has been dealing with heavy smog due to the burning of firecrackers. Later, the stubble burning that took place in parts of Punjab and Haryana are also believed to have exacerbated the issue.

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Manohar Lal Khattar #Politics

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.