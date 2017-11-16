Arvind Kejriwal, M L Khattar vow to tackle Delhi smog issue collectively

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar, promised to take collective action over the air pollution issues plaguing India’s capital.

The heads of their respective states have promised to tackle the issues of crop burning, known to be a major factor of pollution in the state.

Khattar also stated that the intercity buses would be made to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). Of these, this would include a new fleet of 500 buses running on CNG in Gurgaon.

He said that all the buses travelling from the north of India to the South of India would be made to bypass Delhi.