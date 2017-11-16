Arvind Kejriwal, M L Khattar vow to tackle Delhi smog issue collectively

Khattar also stated that the intercity buses would be made to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). Of these, this would include a new fleet of 500 buses running on CNG in Gurgaon.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar, promised to take collective action over the air pollution issues plaguing India’s capital.
The heads of their respective states have promised to tackle the issues of crop burning, known to be a major factor of pollution in the state.
He said that all the buses travelling from the north of India to the South of India would be made to bypass Delhi.Since the completion of Diwali in October, the city has been dealing with heavy smog due to the burning of firecrackers. Later, the stubble burning that took place in parts of Punjab and Haryana are also believed to have exacerbated the issue.