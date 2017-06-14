Critics target Rahul Gandhi for his foreign trip at a politically sensitive time

Moneycontrol News



Will be travelling to meet my grandmother & family for a few days. Looking forward to spending some time with them!

— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 13, 2017

Right in the middle of a heated political season, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has announced on Twitter that he will be leaving India to visit his maternal grandmother abroad, leaving many opposition leaders perplexed about the timing of the trip.

In the build-up to the development, the Congress had been claiming the moral high ground by attacking the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh over the killing of five farmers, allegedly by the police, at a mass protest over rural distress. Gandhi himself was arrested briefly while trying to visit the families of the victims in Mandsaur.

The current period is also politically significant as the date for Presidential elections have been announced and opposition parties are in talks about nominating a consensus candidate.

Gandhi's trip triggered taunts from the opposition BJP which had called the visit the “picnic” of a “kid during his summer vacations.”

Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala said that the controversy was unnecessary as it was just a regular visit to check on his 93-year-old grandmother.

This is not the first time that Gandhi has left the country at a politically sensitive time. In 2015, the Congress leader had taken a 56-day sabbatical soon after his party was wiped out in Delhi Assembly Elections, a move that drew flak.

Meanwhile, Vivek Pradhan, a Congressman in Meerut has been removed as the President of Meerut District and from all other party positions over calling Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi ‘pappu’ in a WhatsApp group for the party.

Speaking to News18, Pradhan said, “Rahul Gandhi is my leader and I have never disrespected him. I would never dream of using a derogatory word like that for him. This is a conspiracy against me by some people within the party to malign my image so that they can take over the reins of the district Congress.”