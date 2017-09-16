CPI launches nationwide campaign against NDA govt's policies

The CPI on Friday launched a nationwide month-long campaign against the BJP-led NDA government, accusing it of pursuing policies which have resulted in intolerance and loss of jobs.

During the campaign, the party will organise protests, marches and seminars in various parts of the country.

"Modi government's policies have resulted in spreading intolerance, joblessness and slow paced economy. Dalits and minorities are feeling threatened. Even corruption is rampant and top BJP leaders have been accused of indulging in corruption," Sudhakar Reddy, CPI General Secretary, alleged though he did not name any BJP leader.

The campaign will focus on four specific issues - price rise, demonetisation and GST, alleged corruption, and recovery of non-performing assets.

Strongly criticising the government on steep price rise of commodities, especially fuel, Reddy said price rise is a curse on the people and alleged that the government is refusing to take any action against it.

Regarding price rise of petroleum products, Reddy said it has direct impact on prices of all other commodities.

"Reduction in the price of crude oil has never been reflected in the price of petroleum products in our country," he said.

The party also demanded the Centre should declare the list of the 500 Indians who have been named in the Panama Papers for offshore investments and hoarding black money in foreign banks.

On alleged corruption, the party blamed the BJP for "manipulating" the media to show only reports of corruption against opposition leaders while blocking reports of corruption in the Vyapam scam and in the case of ex-IPL chief Lalit Modi.

In a reference to the joint statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, CPI MP D Raja said the government could have avoided mentioning China and North Korea.