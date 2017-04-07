App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Apr 07, 2017 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cow vigilante: Congress questions Modi's silence

The Congress questioned today the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on repeated incidents of violence in the name of cow protection, and asked whether safeguarding Indians was the priority of the government.

Referring to the Alwar incident in Rajasthan where a person was killed after a cow vigilante group beat him up, Congress spokesperson Kapil Sibal termed it as "unfortunate" and said there is a need for setting up a "Manav Raksha Vahini", a group for protection of human beings.

"You save the cow, but at least humans should also be protected alongside," the senior Congress leader said, adding "the government should try and safeguard the rule of law".

Sibal said there have been various incidents of such kind happening in different parts of the country, but the Prime Minister has remained silent.

"Such incidents have happened in Dadri (Uttar Pradesh), Una (Gujarat) and now Alwar. But the Prime Minister has remained silent...They are speaking in such a way as if nothing happened. Where is this country headed?" he asked.

"If our Prime Minister won't speak about this, then what message is being sent to the people? Isn't safeguarding Indians the priority of this government," he asked.

"If people and humanity are not protected, where will we be as a nation," he said, asking, "In what direction is this nation headed? Who should the government be safeguarding?"

tags #Alwar #Alwar cow attack #Congress #cow protection #cow vigilante #Dadri #Gujarat #Narendra Modi #News #Politics

