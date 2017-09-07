App
Sep 07, 2017 03:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Country made substantial progress during Modi rule: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah today said India had made substantial progress in different sectors and carved a separate identity for itself in the international arena during three years of the NDA regime.

Citing an instance, Shah said surgical strikes had enhanced the image of India across the globe and there was recognition that the country was capable of defending its frontiers.

"The surgical strike speaks of the strong political will of the Modi government. This government can do everything to defend the country," he told reporters.

India became a global leader in space technologies after the launch of at least four satellites during the NDA rule, he said.

Stating that there was overall transformation since the NDA had come to power, Shah said India now had one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

In some quarters, India's growth had been higher than that recorded by China, he added.

The BJP president said the party would fight the next elections in Odisha alone.

