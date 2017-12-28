App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 28, 2017 07:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Constitution under attack by BJP, Congress: BSP's Mayawati

Mayawati also questioned as to how the Congress will have the moral right to fight against the BJP's "anti- constitutional" thinking.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Close on the heels of Rahul Gandhi's assertion that the Constitution was under attack by the BJP, BSP president Mayawati on Thursday held the Congress equally responsible for doing so.

"The equality-based Constitution envisaged by Bhimrao Ambedkar is under attack today, but it is also a historical fact that the Congress has not failed any less in implementing the Constitution in its right spirit to ensure people's welfare," Mayawati said in a statement here.

"The BJP might deny it but everyone knows that RSS' ideology has always been against the Constitution. They have come to power by taking oath in the name of the Constitution," she said.

"They have not left any stone unturned in implementing their fundamentalist and casteist thinking and this is the reason as to why all the constitutional institutions are today under threat," the BSP chief said.

Mayawati also questioned as to how the Congress will have the moral right to fight against the BJP's "anti- constitutional" thinking.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said at the Foundation Day function of his party that the Constitution was under attack by the BJP.

"It is our duty to defend the Constitution, to defend every single person's future," he had said.

tags #BSP #Current Affairs #India #Mayawati #Politics

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.