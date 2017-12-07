Congress will win upcoming bypolls in Rajasthan, says Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot today exuded confidence that the party would win the upcoming bypolls in Rajasthan.

Addressing party workers, Pilot said the government is not willing to waive farmers' loans despite the fact that over 80 farmers have committed suicide in the state.

He said the Congress played an effective role as the Opposition, and raised issues of public interest and cornered the government.

Pilot said the party would be victorious in the upcoming bypolls for Ajmer and Alwar parliamentary constituencies and Mandalgarh (Bhilwara) assembly seat.

AICC general secretary Avinash Pandey stressed on strengthening the party at the booth-level and asked workers to reach out to the public to inform them about the party's policies.