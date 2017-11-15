Congress trails the BJP on development agenda: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is certain that Muslims will vote for the BJP in Gujarat, much like what they did in the UP Assembly elections. The Congress is trailing the BJP on the promise of development as well, he said.

Speaking at Network 18's 'Agenda Gujarat' event, Rupani said the BJP’s ideology of secularism isn’t the same as the Congress’. In fact, the chief minister said he stopped his speech earlier this year when he heard azaan from a nearby mosque. He resumed the speech only after the azaan was over, he said.

“That is the philosophy of the BJP – justice for all, appeasement of none. The Congress's idea of secularism is only appeasement. I am certain that Muslim brothers and sisters will vote for the BJP in Gujarat like they did in the UP Assembly elections,” Rupani said.

Rupani also lashed out at Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor who have been vociferous in their protests against the BJP. He dubbed them “agents of the Congress”. “Alpesh had once sworn that he would never enter politics. Besides, why are they all meeting Congress leaders in secret? If they want legal advice, why ask Kapil Sibal – a lawyer who is also a Congress leader? This means that you want to go into Congress. You are Congress agents,” he said.

“Making an issue out of caste is what the Congress wants to do. Congress has no leadership or issue. They are only following these three people," Rupani said.

Moving on to the issue of development, he said: "I am glad that the vikas agenda is ours and the Congress is trailing behind us. Congress is so scared of the name of vikas, they know they will lose on the development issue.”