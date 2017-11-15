App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Nov 14, 2017 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress trails the BJP on development agenda: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

The Congress is trailing the BJP on the promise of development as well, he said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is certain that Muslims will vote for the BJP in Gujarat, much like what they did in the UP Assembly elections. The Congress is trailing the BJP on the promise of development as well, he said.

Speaking at Network 18's 'Agenda Gujarat' event, Rupani said the BJP’s ideology of secularism isn’t the same as the Congress’. In fact, the chief minister said he stopped his speech earlier this year when he heard azaan from a nearby mosque. He resumed the speech only after the azaan was over, he said.

“That is the philosophy of the BJP – justice for all, appeasement of none. The Congress's idea of secularism is only appeasement. I am certain that Muslim brothers and sisters will vote for the BJP in Gujarat like they did in the UP Assembly elections,” Rupani said.

related news

Rupani also lashed out at Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor who have been vociferous in their protests against the BJP. He dubbed them “agents of the Congress”. “Alpesh had once sworn that he would never enter politics. Besides, why are they all meeting Congress leaders in secret? If they want legal advice, why ask Kapil Sibal – a lawyer who is also a Congress leader? This means that you want to go into Congress. You are Congress agents,” he said.

“Making an issue out of caste is what the Congress wants to do. Congress has no leadership or issue. They are only following these three people," Rupani said.

Moving on to the issue of development, he said: "I am glad that the vikas agenda is ours and the Congress is trailing behind us. Congress is so scared of the name of vikas, they know they will lose on the development issue.”

tags #Gujarat assembly election #India #Politics

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.