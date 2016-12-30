Congress to protest against demonetisation from Jan 5

The opposition Congress in Tripura today said it will hold demonstration before the government offices against the demonetisation drive which has caused "limitless inconveniences" to the common people.

"Demonetisation has caused limitless inconveniences to the common people throughout the country including our state.

So, the state Congress has decided to demonstrate before the offices of DMs, SDMs and other government offices in the state," TPCC President Birajit Sinha told reporters.

"We will demonstrate before the government offices including District Magistrates and Sub-divisional Magistrates on January 5 to protest against demonetisation," he said.

Ramen Barthakur, AICC Coordinator and in-charge of Tripura said, "The process of demonetisation is anti-people and anti-poor. It is a disaster caused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People want a relief from it".

Barthakur said, "It is one of the biggest scams aimed at benefiting the corporate. Rahul Gandhi had asked many questions including the quantity of black money recovered due to this step, but he remained silent.