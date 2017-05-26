Congress to hold protest on Modi government's 3rd anniversary today

App
May 26, 2017 08:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

The Congress party will hold a day-long protest here today against the "inefficient" NDA government at the Centre, which completes three years in power.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam told reporters that the BJP has completely failed to fulfil its poll promises.

"Soldiers are dying on the border due to constant attacks by the enemy. Terror activities and intolerance are rising. Youths, farmers, women, small industries and salaried people have nowhere to go today," he said.

Congress will hold a day-long protest at Azad Maidan today against the inefficient government, deteriorating law and order situation and the financial hardships being faced by the people, he added.

Nirupam said that senior Congress leader and former union minister RPN Singh, Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan, MPs, MLAs and corporators will take part in the protest.

