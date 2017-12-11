Congress President Election LIVE: Rahul Gandhi elected party chief unopposed

What next for Sonia?

There is also no clarity yet on what role Sonia Gandhi will play in the party that she has led for 19 years.

Senior leader M Veerappa Moily said yesterday that Sonia Gandhi would continue to “guide the destiny” of the Congress.

"She will continue to play an effective role even though she is not (Congress) president. She is always looked upon as mother of the party; not only mother to Rahul Gandhi, but also mother to the party. She will continue to inspire and nurture the Congress," he said.