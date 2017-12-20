App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 20, 2017 12:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress MPs disrupt Rajya Sabha proceedings over PM Modi's remarks

Congress members rushed into the Well of the House demanding an apology from Modi for his remarks made at an election rally that Singh had allegedly colluded with Pakistan to defeat BJP in Gujarat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Opposition Congress members today disrupted proceedings in the Rajya Sabha over the insinuations made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against his predecessor Manmohan Singh.

Congress members rushed into the Well of the House demanding an apology from Modi for his remarks made at an election rally that Singh had allegedly colluded with Pakistan to defeat BJP in Gujarat.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu repeatedly reminded members of their conduct and asked them to returned to their seats. However, his pleas went unheeded, forcing him to adjourn the proceedings till 1200 hours.

No sooner had the listed papers been tabled, Congress members were up on their feet demanding an explanation from the Prime Minister on his remarks against Singh.

Naidu disallowed them.

At this point, Congress members rushed to the Well of the House shouting slogans.

Naidu asked them not to create obstruction and allow other members to raise important issues.

"This is not the way," he said. "This is Parliament. This is Rajya Sabha. Wrong message is going."

Stating that he did not appreciate their behaviour, Naidu said, "Please dont exceed limit. Please go to your seat."

With his pleas going unheeded, Naidu adjourned the proceedings till noon.

tags #Congress #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rajya Sabha

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.