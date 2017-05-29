Congress MLA Prem Singh passes away

Congress MLA Prem Singh, 65, passed away today after prolonged illness.

The bachelor MLA from Chitrkoot in Satna district, had been suffering from diabetes for the past several months.

This morning, Singh felt uneasy and was rushed to a hospital, where he died during the treatment, a family member said.

He was a three-time MLA from Chitrakoot, from where he won in 1998, 2003 and 2013.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajay Singh expressed grief over the death of Prem Singh.