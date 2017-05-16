Congress launches campaign to expose 'failure' of Centre

The Congress today announced the launch of a nation-wide public campaign along with other like-minded forces in the next 24 months to expose the BJP-led government.

Stating this at a press conference here, AICC incharge of communications Randeep Surjewala said the party led by Rahul Gandhi would expose the "failures" of the government before the public in every nook and corner of the country.

To mark the completion of three years of the Modi government, the Congress young brigade today highlighted its "failures" on various counts including issues of dealing with the Pakistan and Kashmir policy, internal security, women safety and rising cases of rapes, atrocities on dalits, high petrol and diesel prices, besides generation of jobs.

A power-point presentation was also made during the press conference that besides other things highlighted the "failures" of this government on bringing back black money, GST, Aadhaar, renaming of UPA schemes, Digital and Skill India and not addressing the problem of farm debt.

"To expose the falsehood of the BJP, the Congress party in the next 24 months will launch an extensive country-wide public campaign after bringing all such like-minded and those forces troubled by this government," Surjewala told reporters.

Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot, RPN Singh, Sushmita Dev and Divya Spandana also raised the issues of rising cases of intolerance in the country and of attempts being made to change the narrative rather than focusing on resolving public problems.

Scindia said when this government came to power they kindled a lot of hope by selling the dream of bringing "achhe din" in the country, but in the last three years it "shattered people's dreams".

"There is an environment of intolerance prevailing in the country. If anybody discusses it, they are termed as anti- national.

"This government decides what the people should eat, learn and wear. It tries to push its policies based on a regimented 'soch vichar' (ideological approach)," he said.

Pilot said the Congress would present a better alternative model of governance before the people of the country and will expose the BJP on its "failure to fulfil the lofty promises made before coming to power".

"We will prepare a blueprint of an alternative model of governance and not by selling lies to the people," he said.

The Congress screened a video entitled "Teen saal barbaad, lipapoti sarkar" during the press conference.

The Congress leaders also raised the issue of senior functionaries of the government trying to help fugitives like Vijaya Mallya and Lalit Modi escape the country.