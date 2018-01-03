App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jan 03, 2018 12:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress has double standards on triple talaq bill: Arun Jaitley

Addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party, the Union finance minister also said the government wanted a debate on the bill, which criminalises instant talaq, and its passage with a consensus like the GST bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley today accused the Congress of "double standards" in its stand on the triple talaq bill, saying it was trying to stall the bill in the Rajya Sabha after supporting it in the Lok Sabha.

Addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party, the Union finance minister also said the government wanted a debate on the bill, which criminalises instant talaq, and its passage with a consensus like the GST bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters.

"The Congress is showing double standards. It is trying to stall the bill in the Rajya Sabha after supporting it in the Lok Sabha," Kumar quoted Jaitley as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah were also present in the weekly meeting of BJP MPs.

related news

The government has to depend on the opposition and other non-NDA parties in the Rajya Sabha for passage of its bills as it does not have a majority in the House, unlike the Lok Sabha where it enjoys strong support.

Kumar said the government has been talking to the Congress and other parties to pass the triple talaq bill.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

He added that a bill, which envisages constitutional status for the OBC Commission, will come up in the Lok Sabha again after the opposition forced amendments in the Rajya Sabha in the last session.

The BJP has showcased the bill as proof of its commitment to empowering backward classes -- the proposed commission will enjoy more powers than its existing form.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot briefed MPs on the bill.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi spoke about the government's move to do away with requirement of 'mehram' (male guardian) for women, who are 45 years of age or older, going for Haj.

The Congress was targeting the government with its "disinformation campaign", he said.

tags #Arun Jaitley #BJP #Congress #India #Lok Sabha #Politics #Rajya Sabha

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.