Dec 21, 2017 01:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress calls for prosecution of former CAG after 2G verdict

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The 2G verdict will remain a black mark in the history of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and the former CAG chief Vinod Rai should be prosecuted, the Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan today said.

"A blind man can see. You know the CAG chief is today one of the strong advisors of the government, posted on various boards and organisations and is being rewarded for what he has done. That will remain a black mark in the history of CAG," Vadakkan said.

"He (Vinod Rai) should be prosecuted by the law of the land for creating such kind of excuses and cover-ups. I think he should be prosecuted," the Congress spokesperson told a private channel after the special court's verdict acquitting all the accused in the cases of 2G spectrum allocation scam.

Rai had said that there was a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the exchequer in the allocation of the 2G spectrum during the erstwhile UPA regime.

The Congress also attacked the ruling-NDA government saying this was a false charge made against the UPA government headed by a very honest Prime Minister.

"This was the beginning of a fraudulent government which was trying to bid for power creating a cover and blaming us of corruption. Now this is a reality that this government has to face. And that has come right bang on their face.

"In this Parliament session, they have a lot of questions to answer. How can you do this to any political party? People are watching this very closely. This is going to echo across the country," Vadakkan said.

tags #2G verdict #CAG #Congress #Current Affairs #India

