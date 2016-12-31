Dec 31, 2016, 09.39 PM | Source: PTI
Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "disappointing" address, Congress today wondered why he did not mention how many "lakhs of crores" of black money the government managed to wipe out through demonetisation in the last 50 days.
Congress assails PM for a disappointing address
Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said demonetisation has paralysed the economy but the Prime Minister in his address did not answer many crucial questions.
"Mr Prime Minister, people wanted to know how many lakhs of crores of black money did you wipe out in the last 50 days? Why didn't you speak about it," he asked.
Surjewala said "We are disappointed with PM's speech as many questions were left unanswered. His decision paralyzed economy; country can't run this way." The Congress once again asked Modi to withdraw the restrictions imposed on withdrawals post demonetisation.
