Dec 13, 2017 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress and NCP decide to forge an alliance ahead of 2019 elections

The growing closeness between the parties was apparent when NCP Chief Sharad Pawar criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for questioning why former PM Manmohan Singh met Pakistani officials during an election campaign in Gujarat.

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to contest the 2019 elections together after the debacle in the 2014 polls.

Both parties held a protest rally in Nagpur on Tuesday against the state government on delay in clearing farm loans and failed promises.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said that the parties will fight the 2019 polls as an alliance and will form the next government in the state, The Economic Times reported.

NCP leader Praful Patel also conveyed similar sentiments saying that the two parties should remain united and was optimistic about the party's chances in 2019 polls.

The growing closeness between the parties was apparent when NCP chief Sharad Pawar criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for questioning  former PM Manmohan Singh's interaction with Pakistani officials during an election campaign in Gujarat.

The parties parted way in 2014 ahead of the state assembly election and contested separately after they failed to reach a seat-sharing agreement due to differences that resulted in ending their decade-old alliance. This led to BJP forming the government in the state for first time and relegating them to just over 80 seats.

