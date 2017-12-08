App
Dec 07, 2017 10:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cong suspends Mani Shankar Aiyar after 'neech' remark about PM Modi

The disciplinary action against the Gandhi family loyalist came barely two days before the first phase of Assembly poll in Gujarat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress suspended its senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Thursday from the primary membership of the party and issued him a show cause notice, after he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "neech aadmi" (vile man).

The disciplinary action against the Gandhi family loyalist came barely two days before the first phase of Assembly poll in Gujarat.

Congress communications in charge Randeep Surjewala said the action showed the party's "Gandhian leadership" and respect for the political rival. He asked whether prime minister Modi would dare to act similarly.

"The Congress party has served a show cause notice to Mani Shankar Aiyar and suspended him from the primary membership of the party," Surjewala said.

Aiyar today set off a political firestorm when he called Modi a "neech kism ka aadmi" (a vile man), a remark the latter claimed was a casteist slur against him.

