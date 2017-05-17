Confident of winning in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls: BJP's OM Mathur

Moneycontrol News

With BJP winning major victories in hot-button states like Uttar Pradesh, the party is confident of replicating its success story in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, says OM Mathur, BJP’s National Vice-President. In an interview to Moneycontrol, Mathur also spoke on Modi’s various schemes that have benefited the economically backward people of India. Edited excerpts:

Narendra Modi-led government completed three years in office. Do you think the government has fulfilled its promises?

Our PM has worked for the upliftment of every Indian from the very beginning of his tenure. With the majority of work already done, I am confident the government will fulfill the rest of [his electoral] promises in the next two years. The government has worked for the rural and economically backward classes of the country. This government, perhaps rightfully, is recognised not only in India, but all over the world.

Do you think the new schemes of Modi government delivered results on ground?

Definitely. We have given gas connections to two crore Indians under the Ujjwala scheme which is a game-changer for rural India. Again, about 28.5 crore bank accounts have been opened under the Jan-Dhan Yojana scheme in the last 3 years. Similarly, we have announced crop insurance for farmers. To encourage self-employment, we have announced Mudra Yojana which has been successful in giving out loans with minimal paperwork for small-scale business. The Make in India programme is aimed at creating jobs for the young population.

You are considered to be the ‘Chankaya’ of the BJP party. Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections are slated for this year. What will be your strategy in winning these elections?

We are very confident that we will win in these states with a majority. Our strategy will be the same as seen in Uttar Pradesh. Our work will get us votes.

Yesterday, Lalu Prasad Yadav tweeted his congratulations to BJP on a new alliance partner. Was he referring to Nitish kumar? If so, will BJP join hands with him?

I don’t know whom Lalu Prasad was referring to. However, whoever believes in re-making India into a ‘Sone ki chidiya’ (a golden sparrow) can join us. Modi talked of a “Congress Mukt Bharat” because it has indulged in corruption in the ten years during which it was in power.

Is there any truth to the rumour that Vasundhara Raje will be quitting as Rajasthan Chief Minister and you will take her place? What is your take on this?

I don’t know.