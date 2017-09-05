App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Sep 05, 2017 12:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

CM Yogi, 2 deputy CMs, 2 ministers file nomination for Uttar Pradesh Council bypolls

Adityanath and deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma filed their nomination papers in the presence of their Cabinet colleagues and senior party leaders, including newly-appointed BJP state unit chief Mahendra Nath Pandey.

CM Yogi, 2 deputy CMs, 2 ministers file nomination for Uttar Pradesh Council bypolls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his two deputies today filed their nomination papers for the bypolls to the vacant legislative council seats.

Two ministers, Mohsin Raza and Swatantradev Singh, too filed their nomination papers.

Adityanath and deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma filed their nomination papers in the presence of their Cabinet colleagues and senior party leaders, including newly-appointed BJP state unit chief Mahendra Nath Pandey.

According to the Election Commission, scrutiny would be done tomorrow, while the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is September 8. Polling would be held on September 15 and the counting of votes would be done the same day.

Adityanath, who took over as the chief minister on March 19, had to become a legislator within six months of assuming office and that deadline expired on September 19.

Similarly, Maurya, Sharma, Raza and Singh were not members of either of the two Houses of the state legislature.

All of them had to get elected to either the Assembly or the Legislative Council before September 19 in order to continue as ministers.

Adityanath and Maurya are presently members of the Lok Sabha.

Adityanath would become the third successive chief minister after Akhilesh Yadav (SP) and Mayawati (BSP) to opt for the Upper House.

The four seats for which bypolls would be held on September 15 were vacated by MLCs Bukkal Nawab, Yashwant, Sarojini Agarwal and Ashok Bajpai who are all from the Samajwadi Party.

Another seat fell vacant when Thakur Jaiveer Singh, a former BSP MLC, resigned from the party and joined the BJP.

tags #bypolls #India #Politics #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.