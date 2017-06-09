App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jun 09, 2017 08:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre seeking to double farmer's income by 2022 : Yadav

The minister asserts that the NDA government was committed to the development of farmers and the poor.

Centre seeking to double farmer's income by 2022 : Yadav

The NDA government seeks to double the income of farmers by 2022 as its focus is on galvanising agriculture, Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said today.

"Narendra Modi government is putting added emphasis on agriculture sector. The aim is to substantially boost the farm sector and double the income of farmers by 2022," Yadav said at Bhanjanagara in Odisha.

Asserting that the NDA Government was committed to the development of farmers and the poor, the minister said schemes like Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchaya Yojana and Fasal Bima Yojana are some of the historic schemes to ensure the welfare of the agriculturists.The union minister of state for rural development was addressing a 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikash' programme to mark the completion of three years of Modi government at the Centre.

Presenting a report of NDA government's performance, Yadav listed different schemes undertaken by the Centre in the last three years aimed at ensuring welfare of the poor and elevating the status of socially and economically backward sections of society.

Programmes like 'Swachh Bharat' mission would play a major role in accelerating efforts to achieve universal sanitation coverage, he said.

Mudra Yojana is designed for development and refinancing activities relating to micro units and its purpose is to provide funding to the non corporate small business sector, Yadav said.

Turning to Odisha, the union minister said the Modi government has selected Odisha as the labrotary for implementation of its Garib Kalyan Yojanas (welfare schemes meant for poor people) and asked the people of the state to strengthen the BJP-led regime at the centre.

"Odisha is chosen as the Centre for implementation of Garib Kalyan Yojanas. Therefore, people of the state need to cooperate with the Modi government and strengthen its hands for speedy development of the state," he said.

The union minister’s programme at Bhanjanagara assumed political significance as the assembly segment is considered as the citadel for ruling BJD.

tags #India #Politics

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.