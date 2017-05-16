App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 15, 2017 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre can bring bill to build Ram temple in Ayodhya: Swamy

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said today that the Centre might introduce a bill in Parliament for building a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya only after securing majority in the Rajya Sabha next year.

Centre can bring bill to build Ram temple in Ayodhya: Swamy

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said today that the Centre might introduce a bill in Parliament for building a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya only after securing majority in the Rajya Sabha next year.

"If the Congress can bring a bill to overturn the Supreme Court verdict in the famous Shah Bano case, this government can also bring a bill to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya," Swamy said at the India TV Samvaad conclave.

He was referring to a maintenance lawsuit filed by Shah Bano in the Supreme Court, which had granted her the right to alimony from her husband.

The NDA does not have majority in the Rajya Sabha as of now, but with increasing strength in many state legislatures it is set to gain majority in the upper house.

Hoping for a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya dispute in December this year, Swamy said he would request the court to start day-to-day hearing, according to a statement.

During the debate, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi ruled out mediation to solve the Ayodhya dispute. "It is clearly a title suit, and there is no question of mediation. Let the Supreme Court give its verdict. We will accept (it)," he said.

tags #Business #Politics

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.