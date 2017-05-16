Centre can bring bill to build Ram temple in Ayodhya: Swamy

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said today that the Centre might introduce a bill in Parliament for building a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya only after securing majority in the Rajya Sabha next year.

"If the Congress can bring a bill to overturn the Supreme Court verdict in the famous Shah Bano case, this government can also bring a bill to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya," Swamy said at the India TV Samvaad conclave.

He was referring to a maintenance lawsuit filed by Shah Bano in the Supreme Court, which had granted her the right to alimony from her husband.

The NDA does not have majority in the Rajya Sabha as of now, but with increasing strength in many state legislatures it is set to gain majority in the upper house.

Hoping for a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya dispute in December this year, Swamy said he would request the court to start day-to-day hearing, according to a statement.

During the debate, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi ruled out mediation to solve the Ayodhya dispute. "It is clearly a title suit, and there is no question of mediation. Let the Supreme Court give its verdict. We will accept (it)," he said.