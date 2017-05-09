App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 09, 2017 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre, BJP using government machinery to target opposition: BSP

BSP supremo Mayawati today alleged that the Centre and the BJP are using the government machinery to target opposition parties and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "crossed all limits" in this regard.

Centre, BJP using government machinery to target opposition: BSP

BSP supremo Mayawati today alleged that the Centre and the BJP are using the government machinery to target opposition parties and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "crossed all limits" in this regard.

She also accused the BJP government of ignoring the plight of the poor, the oppressed and people belonging to the backward sections of the society.

"The Prime Minister and the BJP are working with parochial mindset and with the sole aim of targeting rival political parties. In this regard, they are blatantly misusing the government machinery and crossing all limits," the BSP chief was quoted as saying in a release here.

"The BJP is frequently referring to Bhim Rao Ambedkar merely for vote-bank politics and for vested interests. But, the followers of Babasaheb are facing injustice," she claimed.

On her allegation of EVM tampering, Mayawati, who met party office bearers from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, claimed people in the southern states are also concerned about the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

"Since the matter is before the Supreme Court, we expect a just and satisfactory solution," she said.

tags #BJP #BSP #EVM #Mayawati #Narendra Modi #Politics

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.